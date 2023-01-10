Read full article on original website
740thefan.com
Horace man arrested after getting car stuck, faces numerous charges
CLAIRE CITY, S.D. (KFGO) – A Horace, North Dakota man was arrested by Roberts County deputies after getting his vehicle stuck on a county road, and then fleeing on foot to avoid arrest. Sheriff Tyler Appel says after getting his vehicle stuck, Nathan Stanley walked to a rural home...
Two semi truck drivers injured in Richland County crash
DWIGHT, N.D. (KFGO) – Two people were injured in a crash north of Dwight, North Dakota Thursday afternoon. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:45 p.m., both were driving semi trucks when one of the drivers, Jace Davis, 31, attempted to stop at the intersection but slid through and struck the other truck, driven by Dustin Maanum, 44.
Former Fargo employee arrested after making threats to business and law enforcement
FARGO (KFGO) – On Tuesday, January 10, Fargo police were called to a local business after they reported getting threats from a former employee. The suspect had sent numerous emails to the business allegedly threatening to commit property theft and violence against current employees. Officers had also received threats from the suspect when she was told the business had placed a trespass notice against her.
Bison Extend Win Streak to Four with 90-70 Win at Denver
DENVER, Colo. (NDSU Athletics)– The North Dakota State men’s basketball team rolled to a 90-70 victory over the Denver Pioneers on Thursday night, extending its win streak to four games. The Bison improved 4-2 in Summit League play. NDSU never trailed in the game, and led by as...
