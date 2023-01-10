ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

No. 5 LSU rides three-point sharp shooting to 77-57 win over Mizzou WBB

The Missouri Tigers knew they were going to have it tough against the fifth-ranked 16-0 LSU Tigers, and they got it tough as the Bayou Bengals raced away to a 77-57 win. After a modest scoring in the first four minutes, LSU woke up with three-straight three-pointers en route to a 15-5 closing run in the first quarter. The run was the main catalyst to LSU’s 19-7 first quarter lead. The seven points for Mizzou marked the second straight game they had failed to secure double-digit points after the first frame.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Tigers Set for Battle in College Station, Bracket Updates, and an Important Question

I’m going to start with the important question. Like, really? Did they? Because what in Big Blue Nation is going on in Lexington? It’s not good, not good at.all. Since Missouri wiped the floor with them on 12/28, they beat Louisville, who is GARBAGE this season (they are 2-12), beat LSU by 3 at home (good win), got annihilated/decimated/destroyed/slaughtered/obliterated by no. 7 Alabama by 26 points in Tuscaloosa, and then on Tuesday night, lost to SOUTH CAROLINA?!? Columbia (L)East, as Josh likes to call it? IN LEXINGTON?!? AT RUPP ARENA?!? A South Carolina team, who did THIS? (also, hi Blake, in case you read this)
COLLEGE STATION, TX
How worrisome is Mizzou’s defense as it pushes toward March?

SOn Saturday, Vanderbilt’s theoretical time of death arrived with 13:18 left in the second half. At that moment, Missouri’s Kobe Brown had just finished mashing down a missed D’Moi Hodge layup, capping a 19-4 surge and pushing the Tigers to a 53-42 lead. But when the horn...
COLUMBIA, MO
Missouri loses its shooting touch, falls short against Texas A&M 82-64

Texas A&M forced Missouri to play their brand of basketball tonight, and it allowed the Aggies to defeat their former Big 12 foes 82-64. Entering this game as one of the top rebounding and free throw shooting teams in the country, Texas A&M played to those strengths. The Aggies out-rebounded Missouri 42-to-25 and shot 24-for-32 from the free throw line.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

