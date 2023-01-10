Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Historic Harris-Chilton-Ruble House in Howard County, Missouri is over 190 years oldCJ CoombsHoward County, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
rockmnation.com
PREVIEW: Missouri visits Gainesville and a Gator team looking for a ranked win
The Tigers venture into The Swamp to take on the 9-7 (2-2) Florida Gators in a pivotal swing game in the SEC. The Gators need a quality win to continue to bolster their tournament résumé, while Missouri is looking to pick up its first conference road win before returning home for a two-game stand against ranked foes.
rockmnation.com
Mizzou WBB preview: Tigers look to get back into the win column against No. 5 LSU
After a head tilting 55-77 loss against the Arkansas Razorbacks, the Missouri Tigers (14-3, 3-1) welcome No. 5 LSU (16-0, 4-0) to Mizzou Arena tonight. If you thought Kim Mulkey’s squad last season was strong, then you haven’t seen what the other Tigers are doing to their SEC opponents.
rockmnation.com
No. 5 LSU rides three-point sharp shooting to 77-57 win over Mizzou WBB
The Missouri Tigers knew they were going to have it tough against the fifth-ranked 16-0 LSU Tigers, and they got it tough as the Bayou Bengals raced away to a 77-57 win. After a modest scoring in the first four minutes, LSU woke up with three-straight three-pointers en route to a 15-5 closing run in the first quarter. The run was the main catalyst to LSU’s 19-7 first quarter lead. The seven points for Mizzou marked the second straight game they had failed to secure double-digit points after the first frame.
rockmnation.com
Recruiting Reset: What role will Tre’Vez Johnson fill in Missouri’s defense?
You can never have too many players on defense who impact the quarterback. That appears to be the mentality for Missouri’s coaching staff, and I appreciate it. If you missed the news last week, the Tigers got a commitment from former Florida cornerback Tre’Vez Johnson. The former 3-star...
rockmnation.com
Tigers Set for Battle in College Station, Bracket Updates, and an Important Question
I’m going to start with the important question. Like, really? Did they? Because what in Big Blue Nation is going on in Lexington? It’s not good, not good at.all. Since Missouri wiped the floor with them on 12/28, they beat Louisville, who is GARBAGE this season (they are 2-12), beat LSU by 3 at home (good win), got annihilated/decimated/destroyed/slaughtered/obliterated by no. 7 Alabama by 26 points in Tuscaloosa, and then on Tuesday night, lost to SOUTH CAROLINA?!? Columbia (L)East, as Josh likes to call it? IN LEXINGTON?!? AT RUPP ARENA?!? A South Carolina team, who did THIS? (also, hi Blake, in case you read this)
rockmnation.com
How worrisome is Mizzou’s defense as it pushes toward March?
SOn Saturday, Vanderbilt’s theoretical time of death arrived with 13:18 left in the second half. At that moment, Missouri’s Kobe Brown had just finished mashing down a missed D’Moi Hodge layup, capping a 19-4 surge and pushing the Tigers to a 53-42 lead. But when the horn...
rockmnation.com
Missouri vs. Texas A&M Live Game Thread | No. 20 Mizzou Hoops Preview: Tigers travel to College Station to take on the Aggies
Kobe Brown has one foul early on. He also has all six points for Mizzou at the 16:01 mark. Brown just bodied Julius Marble (a very large person) to get an open look. Follows it up with a tomahawk dunk in transition. He has ten early on and has come out playing aggressively.
rockmnation.com
Missouri loses its shooting touch, falls short against Texas A&M 82-64
Texas A&M forced Missouri to play their brand of basketball tonight, and it allowed the Aggies to defeat their former Big 12 foes 82-64. Entering this game as one of the top rebounding and free throw shooting teams in the country, Texas A&M played to those strengths. The Aggies out-rebounded Missouri 42-to-25 and shot 24-for-32 from the free throw line.
