What the "Average" Kentucky fan thinks of the Cats this year

When you are on the fringes of this website for as long as I have been, 15 years now, and have been in the social media world for a similar amount of time, your perception of what fans think sometimes gets skewed. Because, frankly, if you only read comment section posts and social media responses, you would think everybody in this fanbase is both super passionate about the team and super pissed off right now.

But the reality is that most fans, even of Kentucky basketball, are not super obsessed. They watch the games, and they attend a game every now and then, but the ups and downs of the season don’t make or break their mood. So while it is obvious where the passionate part of this fanbase sits right now regarding John Calipari and the program’s direction, I wondered where the “average” fan currently sits. So I reached out to a slew of people who identify as UK fans, of various ages, genders, and locales.

UNDER 25 CROWD

Male, 24, Kentucky Resident

“I think Calipari has them terrified. They look completely unconfident out there, everybody is scared to take or make a shot. They don’t seem to know what they are doing. I like Cal and don’t think he should go but he has too much control over this team”

Male, 23, Kentucky Alum

“The first team I saw was 2017. [Malik] Monk and [De’Aaron] Fox were the most fun team, I think, of the Calipari era. What happened between then and now, I don’t know. But it’s barely fun and I don’t look forward to watching anymore.”

Female, 24, Lexington Resident

“This isn’t fun anymore. Calipari isn’t fun and he seems to hate the job and hate us. And the players hate him.”

UNDER 40 FANS

Male, 38, Non-Kentucky Resident

“I truly believe that if Cal cares about the kids and the program, he would leave now. He’s doing the players a disservice right now and it’s not going to get better. The boys have a defeated look in their eyes, no drive, and no heart. With the lifetime contract, it took that edge from Cal because he doesn’t have to worry about getting fired.”

Female, 33, Cheers for UK and WKU

“This team sucks.”

Male, 30, Dad is a Crazy Fan

“I think we should get a better coach. Cal seems to have no clue. I’m worried this is going to be Billy Gillispie all over again.”

Male, 29, Kentucky Resident

“I actually think it’s not Calipari at all. He doesn’t actually play the game and it seems the players are just not very good. Cal has great players coming in next year too. So we can’t get rid of him. But I’ve checked out for this year”

Male, 39, Former High School Coach

“When I watch this team play, it’s clear that Calipari doesn’t know what to do. Oscar just doesn’t seem the same and he can’t get anybody in a good place to succeed. I think Cal has done a horrible job evaluating his team and that is what a coach’s top job should be.”

OLDER CROWD

Male, 62, Lifelong Fan

“Pathetic. Cal has to go after this year. This team has the least amount of heart of any team in my lifetime, including probation teams and Gillispie teams.”

Female, 70, UK Alum

“Oscar is my favorite player and I don’t even enjoy watching him this year. He seems defeated out there with no help.”

Male 51, Married into the fanbase

“I only became a fan in 2010 and the difference between then and now is amazing. Cal just doesn’t want to do this anymore. He’s done and I’m done with him”

RECAPPING

I have to be honest; when I put out a request for the non-diehard fan to give their opinions about the current state of the program, I did not expect it would mirror what the social media fans believe too. The fact of the matter is that everybody is pissed and all pissed-off eyes are looking at John Calipari. What is especially interesting is that most criticism of the players still revolves around Cal not putting them into the right position or motivating them in any way. It is, without question, the lowest point of the Cal era.

But sports fans are fickle creatures. I would go so far as to say if Kentucky wins tonight and somehow wins in Knoxville on Saturday, fans will be right back on board as they always have, both diehard and average fans alike.