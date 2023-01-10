2024 4-star WR Jeremiah McClellan knows three schools that will make his first cut

On Thursday afternoon, an interesting name popped up in the transfer portal when it was reported that Georgia Bulldogs’ former 5-star cornerback Jaheim Singletary was looking to leave Athens and find a new school to play for. Another intriguing name popped up in the portal on Friday morning, with Georgia edge defender MJ Sherman announcing that he would end the portal as well. Both of these players are worth noting for Oregon Duck fans for a couple of reasons; the both fill positions of need for the Ducks, and they both have close ties to Oregon coach Dan Lanning. Lanning was the primary...

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO