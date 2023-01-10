College Football Playoff Championship odds for 2023 season released

Ronald Martinez | Getty Images

The confetti fell on the Georgia Bulldogs just under 12 hours ago but, as things go in sports, we’re already looking ahead to next season. With the 2022 year now wrapped up following UGA’s emphatic 65-7 victory over TCU, the only logical thing to do is to take a peek at what the College Football Playoff could hold in 2023.

As of this morning, Vegas released its odds for who is most likely to be college football’s next champion in 2023-2024. However, there are few surprises as the odds feature a ton of familiar faces at the top including Georgia as their favorite to win it all and three-peat come next season.

One thing we have never seen in the modern era of college football is a three-peat. Georgia already joined some rarified air last night as one of the few teams with back-to-back championship wins. Winning the College Football Playoff again in 2023 would just be uncharted territory for the Dawgs and the sport.

From there, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, and USC round out the Top-5. The Crimson Tide and Buckeyes are interesting as, per usual, they’ll be having to replace a ton of talented players who will be headed to the NFL. Meanwhile, the Wolverines and Trojans will be doing the same thing but will keep more of their cores intact for next season as they’ll be led by J.J. McCarthy and reigning Heisman Caleb Williams respectively.

There’s a whole offseason, regular season, and postseason ahead before any of these teams will be competing for a new title that’s up for grabs. Still, with what they showed this season and could show come next fall, they feel like as safe a bet as any to be hoisting one of the final CFP trophies from the four-team format.