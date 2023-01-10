HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Buhler USD 313 staff and Board President Greg Lackey outlined the scope of the upcoming facilities bond in the district on Friday. "We've been talking about this for probably a year to a year and a half," USD 313 BOE President Greg Lackey said. "With the Ad Astra Academy and all of that coming, we knew we didn't have the space, so we started looking at options. We started looking at the south end of town. We've got a service center down there now. Does that have the space to adequately house this and give us our needs? We quickly decided that did not. We actually looked at the other Gregory building. Could we move over there and do that? Again, didn't like the idea, primarily of being split on both ends of town. We had the idea presented to us to build this facility right next to the existing Burkholder Administration Center. The more we talked about it and the more we looked at it, it just made more sense."

BUHLER, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO