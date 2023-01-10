Read full article on original website
City council to discuss applications Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There are 17 applicants for the two city council vacancies whose applications will be discussed by council members at their meeting on Tuesday. The list of applicants and desired office is below:. Kevin Abbott (At-Large) Halene Burklow (Both) Stuart Conklin (Northeast) Adolph Gier (Northeast) Stacy Goss...
Stakeholder meeting will aid Hutch Fire plans
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Fire Chief Steven Beer said the stakeholder meeting held on Monday provided valuable feedback to his department. "We had numerous citizens come in to help us build our five year strategic plan for the Hutchinson Fire Department," Beer said. "A bunch of individuals representing numerous agencies, non-profits, community members, community stakeholders came in to the Hutchinson Fire Department. Questions were asked to them. We basically stood out of the way and we let a third party administer the process to the citizens, so there was no bias."
Over $100K recovered for Reno Co. residents
TOPEKA — Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt on Friday announced the Kansas Insurance Department recovered $109,981.52 for Reno County residents in 2022. Last year, a total of $7.6 million was recovered for policyholders statewide, the largest single-year recovery in Kansas history. The department has recovered over $26 million for Kansans...
Kansas Pigeon Club show flocking to Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Pigeon enthusiasts can take flight with the next Kansas Pigeon Club (KPC) show on Jan. 21, at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in the Poultry and Pigeon barn in Hutchinson. Pigeon fanciers will be able to flock together and share their love of the birds, as well...
WSU economist: Even in tight market, there will be more jobs
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jeremy Hill, Director of the Center For Economic Development And Business Research at Wichita State University is still optimistic about job growth in Kansas, even though finding workers is hard. "The labor market is getting tighter and tighter," Hill said. "Because it's getting tighter, employers, when...
USD 313 outlines big picture of April bond issue
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Buhler USD 313 staff and Board President Greg Lackey outlined the scope of the upcoming facilities bond in the district on Friday. "We've been talking about this for probably a year to a year and a half," USD 313 BOE President Greg Lackey said. "With the Ad Astra Academy and all of that coming, we knew we didn't have the space, so we started looking at options. We started looking at the south end of town. We've got a service center down there now. Does that have the space to adequately house this and give us our needs? We quickly decided that did not. We actually looked at the other Gregory building. Could we move over there and do that? Again, didn't like the idea, primarily of being split on both ends of town. We had the idea presented to us to build this facility right next to the existing Burkholder Administration Center. The more we talked about it and the more we looked at it, it just made more sense."
SCS fundraiser is Jan. 21
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Taste of Hutchinson: The Men Cook event to benefit Salthawk Community Support is back Jan. 21 after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. The mission of Salthawk Community Support is to work together to remove barriers to education for students in USD 308. "We...
Turner: South Hutch fire chief to be replaced
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — South Hutchinson City Administrator Joseph Turner confirmed to Hutch Post that Fire Chief Shae Barajas-Brooks will not be retained. There is still going to be a South Hutch Fire Department. It is not going away. "The only conversation we've had has been the replacement with...
Reno County holding reception for service
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County 2022 Service Awards will be Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 2 p.m., first floor of the Reno County Courthouse. Below is a list of honorees.
Newton commission goes fore-ward with former golf course plat
NEWTON, Kan. — The Newton City Commission at their Jan. 10 meeting, approved the final plat for the redevelopment of the former Fox Ridge Golf Course. Last fall, the commission approved rezoning the property to multi-family residential (R-3) from the previous single-family (R-S) and commercial (C-2) zoning. Bryan Legaly...
McPherson College seeking additional donors for historic double match
MCPHERSON, Kan. — McPherson College President Michael Schneider is still fundraising to make the most out of the anonymous $500 million gift announced by the school in November. "For every dollar you can raise before June 30, 2023, I will double match it, up to $500 million," Schneider was...
Six dogs dead in Kansas barn fire
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Six dogs died in a fire on Friday night in rural Sedgwick County. The fire occurred in a barn on Oxford Road, according to Mulvane Fire and Rescue. One person received minor burns. Derby Fire and Rescue and SU Fire 9 also assisted. Officials did not released...
Two people pronounced dead in Arlington house fire Saturday night
ARLINGTON, Kan. — Two people died at the scene of a house fire in Arlington Saturday night. According to a release from Reno County Fire Administrator Travis Vogt, at 9:51 [p.m. Saturday, Reno County Fire Districts 4, 8, and Pretty Prairie Fire were dispatched to the 200 block of north Broadway Street in Arlington, KS for a structure fire.
Hooper releases statement on Wed. chase
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police chased a suspect confirmed to have major felony warrants Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but that suspect got away. According to Hutchinson Police Chief Jeff Hooper, "A short vehicle pursuit occurred as the suspect immediately fled. His vehicle was disabled when he bottomed out going over some railroad tracks in the Southeast section of Hutchinson."
Area students are finalists for 2023 Rudd Scholarship
WICHITA, Kan. —The Rudd Foundation announced the 51 finalists for the 2023 Rudd Scholarship. These fifty-one finalists were chosen from a large applicant pool of highly talented, accomplished Kansas high school seniors and will advance to the next level of competition. Each of these finalists will be invited to interview in the coming weeks for one of 25 full scholarships to attend either Emporia State University, Fort Hays State University or Wichita State University. The 25 winners will be announced later in March.
Kan. woman jailed for 8-vehicle crash that injured 5-year-old
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a multi-vehicle crash that injured seven people including a 5-year-old and have made an arrest. Just before 4p.m. October 23, deputies were dispatched to an injury accident at 143rd Street East and US-54 in Sedgwick County involving eight vehicles, according to Lt. Nathan Gibbs.
Police: 2-year-old shot mother in the foot at Kansas home
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a couple after an accidental shooting in their home. Just after 11:30a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 1200 block of North Lorraine in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. While Officers were en route to the scene, on...
🏀 MBB: Blue Dragons travel to Garden City for show down with Busters
Hutchinson (12-5, 6-5) at Garden City (11-5, 6-5) Radio: KHUT-FM (102.9); KWBW-AM/FM (1450/98.5), 3:45 p.m. - Glen Grunwald (PBP); Daren Dunn (Color) Video: Blue Dragon Sports Network, 3:45 p.m. Twitter: @bluedragonsport. CLICK FOR FULL GAME NOTES (PDF Format) The Hutchinson Community College Blue Dragons and Garden City Broncbusters have a...
🏀 WBB: Dragons start fast on road
GARDEN CITY, Kan. — Mya Williams scored 17 in the first quarter as Hutchinson (14-4, 8-4) jumped out to a 25-14 advantage Saturday afternoon. Williams finished with a game-high 28 on 9 of 18 shooting, including 4 of 8 from beyond the arc. Monae Duffy posted a double-double with...
🎙 📰 Eagle Media Sports for Friday Morning
HUTCHINSON, Kan.: (Transcript from KWBW Sports) 7:10am on BW Radio, time to turn to sports. Kansas State defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah has decided to turn to the NFL. He made his announcement via Twitter yesterday afternoon. Uzomah almost played in 31 games over his career with the Wildcats. Last year, the Kansas City native had 46 tackles, 11 of those for loss and eight and a half sacks. He was awarded Second Team all-American by the Football Writers Association of America and third Team all-American by the AP.
