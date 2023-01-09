ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

6 tax changes to know before filing your 2022 IRS return

This article was expert reviewed by Lisa Niser, EA, an enrolled agent and tax advisor. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
GOBankingRates

Is Full Retirement Age Changing in 2023?

The last time the Social Security Administration made changes to the retirement age was nearly 40 years ago, and those rules still apply today. Although some lawmakers have proposed changing...
AOL Corp

Here’s why the IRS would want to audit your taxes

After you file your taxes, you probably don’t want to think about them again until the next year. But if you’re too aggressive with certain deductions or credits, that could trigger an audit from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If you get an IRS notice — official correspondence...
The Saginaw News

Will you get another stimulus payment in 2023?

Record high inflation – have you seen the price of eggs? – has people wondering if a COVID pandemic era lifeline could return. Stimulus checks totaling more than $3,000 were issued in 2020 and 2021 amid the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. And while individual states have opted to issue checks, there doesn’t appear to be any momentum for the federal government to approve additional stimulus payments.
The Independent

Low-income households set to receive new cost-of-living payments from spring

Millions of households on low incomes will receive fresh cost-of-living support from this spring, according to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), which has announced further details on the payments schedule.The next round of support for households was previously unveiled in the autumn statement, building on payments made to more than eight million people in 2022.The new £900 cash support for over eight million eligible means-tested benefits claimants, including people on Universal Credit, Pension Credit and tax credits, starts in the spring and will go directly to bank accounts in three payments, the DWP said.The £900 payment will be...
CNET

Social Security 2023: Here's When Your January Check Arrives

The Social Security Administration will disburse the first Social Security checks for January this week. If you don't receive Supplemental Security Income, this will be the first check with the cost-of-living adjustment of 2023. If you're wondering when Social Security payments arrive each month, we'll answer all those questions and more below.
KCEN TV NBC 6

Yes, you can collect Social Security benefits based on your ex-spouse’s earnings

In November 2022, VERIFY explained how Social Security makes payments to family members in the event of a person’s death. We found that surviving divorced spouses can receive the same survivors benefits as a widow or widower, if they meet certain requirements. That led several VERIFY readers, including Arlin,...
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Direct SSI payment worth $914 to arrive in 23 days

This year's first Supplemental Security Income payment is scheduled to be issued to recipients in only 23 days. SSI payments from the Social Security Administration, which will be sent to recipients on Feb. 1 and be worth $914 this year, are intended to help aged, blind, and disabled people who have little or no income of their own. The money will allow them to afford basic everyday items and goods, such as food and shelter, according to the SSA.
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Direct one-time $800 check to be sent out in just 15 days

The New Year is right around the corner, and with it will mark the completion of South Carolina giving residents who filed their 2021 tax returns a rebate of up to $800. South Carolina residents who have filed their 2021 SC1040 tax forms by Oct. 17 can expect to receive this rebate before the end of the year. The money will be given in the same bank account that people received their 2021 refund in, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
KPEL 96.5

SNAP Recipients to Get Extra Benefits in January

If you receive SNAP benefits, you have some extra funds coming your way next month. The federal government has approved a round of supplement SNAP benefits for January. The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) said that EBT cardholders should expect to see benefits on Sunday, January 8, 2023.
LOUISIANA STATE

