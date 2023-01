TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Brandon Miller further proved he is one of the country’s best players. In Alabama’s dominant 106-66 win over LSU on Saturday, the star freshman once again led the Crimson Tide with 31 points on 11-of-16 shooting from the field. He also made seven of the 11 3-point shots he attempted and paced the team with nine rebounds in 24 minutes played.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO