Explainer: Why the U.S. Is Overhauling Its Marines on Japan's Okinawa
TOKYO (Reuters) - The United States plans to shake up its marine force on Japan's Okinawa islands as Tokyo undertakes its biggest military build up since World War Two that will double defence spending over five years to deter China from attacking Taiwan or nearby Japanese islands. Japan and the...
Biden Administration Releases Plan to Make the U.S. Transportation Sector Green
Back in September 2022, the EPA and Energy, Transportation and Housing and Urban Development departments banded together to sign a memorandum of understanding to coordinate policy on decarbonization. They have a focused transition from fossil fuels to carbon-free and renewable energy sources. As of this week, that plan has more actionable items in the form of an official blueprint blessed by the White House.
U.S. Rep. Santos Says He Won't Resign, Only Leave if Voted Out in Next Election
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative George Santos said on Thursday he would vacate his seat only if he loses the next election, clarifying an earlier statement that he would resign if "142 people" asked him to because of a string of false claims he made about his work and personal background.
HSBC Expects Fed's Final Rate Hike on Feb. 1, Cuts Next Year
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will likely hike its target interest rate for the last time at its Jan. 31-Feb. 1 monetary policy meeting, raising it by 50 basis points (bps) to a range of 4.75%-5.00%, HSBC said in a research note on Wednesday. The bank also expects...
Germany's Ties With China Could Change Fundamentally - SPD Leader
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany would be forced to cut ties with China in the way it has with Russia should China attack Taiwan, the leader of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) told the weekly Die Zeit in comments published on Wednesday. Germany is working on a new China strategy...
Treasury Set to Take ‘Extraordinary Measures’ as Debt Limit Looms
The treasury secretary warned congressional leaders on Friday that the department would begin taking “extraordinary measures” next week, repurposing federal funds to extend the date that the government is expected to run out of money. The national debt is projected to reach its nearly $31.4 trillion limit on...
Mexico President Blames Supreme Court Plagiarism Debacle on Political Scheming
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's president said Thursday that plagiarism allegations plaguing one of Mexico's top judges were born out of political scheming by his opponents, a day after the judge's alma mater said she copied "a substantial part" of her thesis. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador cast doubt on...
Iran 'Happy' About Dialogue Between Turkey and Syria -Foreign Minister
BEIRUT (Reuters) - Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday his country was glad to see a rapprochement between its ally Syria and Turkey, which has backed the political and armed opposition to Damascus over the last decade. "We are happy with the dialogue taking place between Syria and...
U.S. Sending Delegation to Cuba to Restart Talks on Law Enforcement
WASHINGTON/HAVANA (Reuters) -The Biden administration plans to send a delegation to Havana this month to restart U.S.-Cuba talks on law-enforcement issues that were halted under former President Donald Trump, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday. U.S. concerns about counterterrorism will be among the subjects addressed, a State Department spokesperson...
Britain Is Actively Considering Proscribing Iran's Revolutionary Guard - Minister
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is actively considering proscribing Iran's Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organisation but has not reached a final decision on the matter, foreign office minister Leo Docherty told parliament on Thursday. "It would be wrong of me to speculate ... about the outcome of the government's current...
China Set for Historic Demographic Turn, Accelerated by COVID Traumas
HONG KONG (Reuters) -Living under China's stringent COVID-19 restrictions for the past three years had caused Zhang Qi enough stress and uncertainty to consider not having babies in the country. When China abruptly dismantled its "zero COVID" regime last month to let the virus spread freely, the balance tilted to...
Fears of Migrant Deaths Rise After Bodies Found in Eastern Poland
WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish officials searched wetlands on the border with Belarus on Friday after three bodies were found in an area where thousands of migrants from the Middle East and Africa have been trying to enter the European Union. The death of a Yemeni doctor near the border, where...
Germany Says Its Borrowing Rose in 2022 Due to Pandemic, Ukraine War
BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government's net borrowing rose to 115.4 billion euros ($124.5 billion) in 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, but was lower than originally expected, the country's finance ministry said on Thursday. Last year, government borrowing was at its third-highest level in...
WHO Recommends Universal Masking in Crowded Spaces Given ‘Current Spread’ of COVID-19 Globally
The World Health Organization on Friday recommended that everyone wear masks in crowded spaces “irrespective of the local epidemiological situation, given the current spread of the COVID-19 globally.”. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. “Masks are recommended following a recent exposure to COVID-19, when someone has or...
Crisis-Hit Ghana Increases Public Servant Salaries by 30%
ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana's government and trade unions on Thursday agreed to increase all public servants' salaries by 30% for 2023, they said in a joint statement, as the country struggles to reduce debt and tackle rampant inflation. The West African gold, oil and cocoa producer is battling its worst...
Sam Bankman-Fried's Father Retains Attorney - Source
(Reuters) - The father of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has retained a New York attorney in recent weeks, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, as prosecutors probe Bankman-Fried's alleged cryptocurrency fraud scheme. Joseph Bankman, a tax law professor at Stanford Law School, has tapped Sean Hecker of Kaplan...
Poland, Lithuania Want Lower Russian Oil Cap, Nuclear Curbs in New EU Sanctions
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Poland and Lithuania want to lower the price cap on Russian oil, and target Russia's nuclear sector under new European Union sanctions against Moscow and Minsk for the war in Ukraine, senior diplomats from the two EU countries said on Friday. As the first anniversary of Russia's invasion...
China Signals Military Response as U.S., Japan Accelerate Defense Plans
China on Thursday signaled plans to retaliate militarily to new security initiatives between Japan and the U.S., warning that the allies’ accelerated cooperation will create new threats for themselves in the region. [. READ:. China Sails Warships Near U.S. Territory ]. Citing a Chinese military analyst, the English-language Global...
