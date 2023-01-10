Read full article on original website
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise
Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
More than 80,000 people turn out for Tel Aviv protest against Netanyahu government
Tens of thousands of people protested in Tel Aviv Saturday night against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's proposed changes to the Israeli judicial system. Despite pouring rain over the city, police estimated that more than 80,000 people flooded central Tel Aviv's HaBima square and surrounding streets, according...
Twitter's laid-off workers cannot pursue claims via class-action lawsuit, judge says
Twitter has secured a ruling allowing the social media company to force several laid-off workers suing over their termination to pursue their claims via individual arbitration rather than a class-action lawsuit. US District Judge James Donato on Friday ruled that five former Twitter employees pursuing a proposed class action accusing...
