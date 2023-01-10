Read full article on original website
Trib 10: New team tops boys basketball power rankings
Five teams from the Trib 10 took a tumble this past week, but it was not enough to drop them out of the weekly power rankings. Tumultuous Tuesday in WPIAL boys hoops saw top-ranked New Castle and No. 4 Chartiers Valley fall to unranked opponents, Central Catholic and Moon. The...
Tuesday's Top Prep Performers from basketball, soccer and wrestling
Elias Chin finished with 32 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, Jacob Kjarval scored 20 points, and Trent MacLean had nine points, 14 rebounds and five blocks to lead Thousand Oaks (14-4, 3-0) to a 69-60 win over Westlake in a Marmonte League game. Kayden Elsokary had 22 points, six rebounds and three assists, Austin Maziasz scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Cyrus Torabian had 12 points and five rebounds, and Danny Bao finished with eight rebounds for the Warriors (13-8, 1-2).
WPIAL Basketball Spotlight Week 6
1. How would your coaches and teammates describe you? - I’ve heard my coaches say I’m coachable- I listen to them and always do what’s asked of me. My teammates would say I’m a leader, and I’m a good team player.
After building Sandwich High football into a winner, coach Matt MacLean resigns
When Matt MacLean took as the head coach of the Sandwich High football team in 2018, he had 35 players in the entire program. Despite the school housing plenty of standout athletes (the Blue Knights won a hockey state title and went to the lacrosse state final in 2022), the football program had trouble attracting the top student athletes.
