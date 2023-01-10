Elias Chin finished with 32 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, Jacob Kjarval scored 20 points, and Trent MacLean had nine points, 14 rebounds and five blocks to lead Thousand Oaks (14-4, 3-0) to a 69-60 win over Westlake in a Marmonte League game. Kayden Elsokary had 22 points, six rebounds and three assists, Austin Maziasz scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Cyrus Torabian had 12 points and five rebounds, and Danny Bao finished with eight rebounds for the Warriors (13-8, 1-2).

THOUSAND OAKS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO