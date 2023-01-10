ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dundas, MN

Northfield Public Safety training is forward thinking; Riverfront could play a big role in Northfield’s future; WINGS now accepting grant applications

The active assailant training that was conducted at the Northfield Middle School last weekend was somewhat unusual from other parts of the. country, because of the depth and breadth of the trainees who attended the event. Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott said that multi-agency training involving students from a broad...
kymnradio.net

ArtZany!: CASTastrophe 3: The Diva Edition, 1-13-23

Today in the ArtZany Radio studio Paula Granquist features CASTastrophe 3: The Diva Edition with Pauline Jennings, Barbara Piper, and Pat Shelby. This show features incredible divas singing songs from roles that they would never be cast in and backed by a killer band is back this month by popular demand at the Northfield Arts Guild.
NORTHFIELD, MN

