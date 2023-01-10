ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kymnradio.net

ArtZany!: CASTastrophe 3: The Diva Edition, 1-13-23

Today in the ArtZany Radio studio Paula Granquist features CASTastrophe 3: The Diva Edition with Pauline Jennings, Barbara Piper, and Pat Shelby. This show features incredible divas singing songs from roles that they would never be cast in and backed by a killer band is back this month by popular demand at the Northfield Arts Guild.
NORTHFIELD, MN
kymnradio.net

Raider Wrap with Jimmy LeRue 1-14-2023

It’s puck talk on this weeks program. I face off with Head Coach Paige Haley to discuss two very emotional games over the past week. The Girl’s dropped back to back games against Orono in overtime and a third period collapse against rival Owatonna. We will get her reactions to the week and what’s ahead.
NORTHFIELD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy