(SPRINGFIELD) A bill that limits Illinois counties’ power to regulate wind and solar farms is headed to the Governor’s desk after the “lame duck” General Assembly approved it. This comes despite the face that 78 of the 102 counties in Illinois voiced their opposition to the measure because it takes away the local control from county government. While Governor Pritzker is on record saying he would not support legislation or create statewide controls over the siting of wind or solar farms, it appears his Democratic friends didn’t get the word.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO