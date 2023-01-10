ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Winter House': Rachel Clark Reveals Why She and Jason Cameron Aren't Together – 'I Wanna Be Chased'

By Gina Ragusa
 5 days ago

Rachel Clark recently opened up about why her Winter House romance with Jason Cameron didn’t last. She said while Cameron “checks a lot of boxes” and is a great guy, they seemed to lack that spark she needs for a relationship.

She described how she wanted to be pursued, but in this Bravo romance, she had to make the first moves .

Rachel said Jason from Winter House ‘checks a lot of boxes’

“Let me put it this way. I think Jason checks a lot of boxes,” Clark said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. “He cooks, he cleans, he’s obviously a good looking, he’s a model. Duh. All these things.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1drcnj_0k9ete9g00
Paige DeSorbo, Craig Conover, Luke Gulbranson, Ciara Miller, Amanda Batula, Jessica Stoker, Kyle Cooke, Austen Kroll, Jason Felton, Kory Keefer, Rachel Clark |Zack DeZon/Bravo

“But like at the end of the day I’m like, are those the reasons you stay with somebody?” she wondered. “Are those the reasons you pick somebody? Like they’re pluses, but I mean he is of course attractive and not just physically, but it took a little minute for me to like recognize some of the other redeeming qualities from him because I wasn’t just looking to check boxes this vacation.”

She hoped for an instant connection with Jason on the Bravo show

Clark said she’s older, wiser, and ready for something real. “I wouldn’t say I’m like 100% mature because you give me a few shots and the wooing starts and who knows whatever. But yeah,” she joked.

She said a relationship like Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard’s, where they were friends before they started dating, isn’t really what works for her.

“I feel like sometimes people are like, it’s sometimes a relationship can like sneak up on you. Like Carl and Lindsay’s, it blossomed over time,” she pointed out. “With me, I instantly need to feel that connection, and like, it’s like if you don’t sleep with someone right away and it takes too long, that burning desire kind of fizzles away. And I feel like I just need it to like pop off right away or like some crazy connection and to get me hooked.”

Rachel from ‘Winter House’ said she’s tired of chasing men

Clark said her connection wasn’t as dynamic with Cameron. “I’m a pretty aggressive person in my personal life and especially in my business. Like, I’m tired, I want someone to like come after me,” she explained. “I’m tired of making decisions all the time and I was looking for somebody to like, let me take a back seat.”

“But like, I didn’t take a back seat. I had to kiss him first. It’s so not for me,” she added. “Yeah, I mean, what works for them doesn’t work for me. And seems like it doesn’t work for you either. But at the end of the day, I think Jason’s great. And I just like was looking for something different. Not someone better than him, just different. That’s better for me. I’m tired of chasing men. Like I’ve done that for like, for many years, and like I’m like, I wanna be chased.”

Comments / 0

