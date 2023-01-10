Tankathon Standings: Rockets Slide with Others in Tow

The Rockets have re-taken the league's worst record and for now hold a share of the top odds at Victor Wembanyama.

The league's worst are already grappling for 2023 NBA Draft odds.

Coming up on the halfway point of the NBA season, the league’s worst have begun to solidify. Luckily for those teams, their record could now come attached with a 7-foot-4 French phenom.

While most teams are battling for the best Playoffs positioning available, others will soon be grappling for best 2023 Draft odds. Here are the current reverse standings, as well as a Tankathon spin to see where prospects could land:

1. Houston Rockets, 10-30

The rich get richer. Or perhaps, the opposite, in this case.

For the third season in a row, Houston finds itself with the worst record in the league a decent chunk into the season. Unfortunately for them, the team only looks to be getting worse as the season wears on, despite a plethora of young, up-and-coming prospects.

There’s a chance the team sees more success as the season wears on, but if not, they’ll be in the running for Victor Wembanyama.

2. Detroit Pistons, 11-32

After losing Cade Cunningham for the foreseeable future due to injury, the Pistons simply don’t have enough talent to win games at the moment.

They’re developing young players and are likely just fine with another losing season in order to get the best lotto odds possible.

3. Charlotte Hornets, 11-30

Pound-for-pound, the Hornets may have the least rostered talent in the NBA right now. LaMelo Ball is a phenom, but past him is a mix and match roster of veterans and players who won’t likely be in the league long.

There’s a chance Ball shoulders the load and heaves them out of the bottom three himself, but I wouldn’t bet on it.

4. San Antonio Spurs, 13-28

5. Orlando Magic, 14-26

6. Washington Wizards, 17-24

7. Toronto Raptors, 17-23

8. Oklahoma City Thunder, 18-22

T9. Los Angeles Lakers, 19-22

T9. Chicago Bulls, 19-22

11. Utah Jazz, 20-23

12. Atlanta Hawks, 19-21

13. Portland Trail Blazers, 19-20

14. Minnesota Timberwolves, 20-21

Mock Tankathon Spin in accordance with the Draft Digest consensus Big Board :

1. Charlotte Hornets: Victor Wembanyama, Metropolitans 92

2. Houston Rockets: Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite

3. Atlanta Hawks: Amen Thompson, Overtime Elite

4. Utah Jazz: Cam Whitmore, Villanova

5. Detroit Pistons: Nick Smith Jr. Arkansas

6. San Antonio Spurs: Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite

7. Orlando Magic: Brandon Miller, Alabama

8. Washington Wizards: Keyonte George, Baylor

9. Toronto Raptors: Cason Wallace, Kentucky

10. Oklahoma City Thunder: Anthony Black, Arkansas

11. Orlando Magic (via Chicago): Jarace Walker, Houston

12. New Orleans Pelicans (via Los Angeles): GG Jackson, South Carolina

13. Portland Trail Blazers: Dariq Whitehead, Duke

14. Utah Jazz (via Minnesota): Kyle Filipowski, Duke

