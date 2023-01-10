Read full article on original website
Celsius Network Plans Selling Mining Hardware Worth $1.3M
Celsius said on January 11 that it will be selling 2,687 MicroBT M30S ASIC rigs. The firm concluded that Touzi’s offer for the miners was the finest. In light of its insolvency, cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network’s mining division has published a notice to sell off mining hardware valued at $1.3 million.
Reserve Bank of India Governor Criticizes Cryptocurrencies
Das stressed that cryptocurrency is “nothing but 100 percent speculation.”. The RBI Governor was speaking at a Business Today event. When it comes to Bitcoin and other digital currencies, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a strong warning. Governor of the Reserve Bank of India Shaktikanta Das said, in light of the FTX disaster, that such illiquid instruments “are nothing but gambling” and that their apparent value is based solely on “make-believe.”
Solana Spiked over 40% following its Partnership with Google
Solana ranks #11, with a live market cap of $8,188,472,129 USD in the CoinMarketCap. Disclosed its partnership with Google Cloud services. The year 2022 has been a rough patch for the crypto community with multiple disasters. The Russo-Ukrainian War, European droughts, and the latter new covid variant in China shook the global economy subsequently. Amidst all these unfortunates, Solana and Google came up with a Potential Partnership that stunned the blockchain space.
Cardano-powered Stablecoin ‘Djed’ To Be Launched This Month
The Djed team formed a new alliance with DLT development firm Yepple last week. The latter enables the acceptance of any NFT by giving users access to payment gateways. Djed, the Cardano-powered stablecoin, will be released in the latter half of January. According to the official account for the stablecoin. The Cardano community, which has been anticipating the launch of the first algorithmic stablecoin on the world’s biggest proof-of-stake blockchain, responded positively to this news.
Gala (GALA) Token Rallies 20% Amid Bullish Market Momentum
The company is collaborating with Spider Tanks to streamline the game’s mechanics. The daily limit for transferring $Silk has been raised to 2. Because of the general uptick in the cryptocurrency market, the price of GALA has increased by 20% in the last day. Both its trading volume and its price have increased by double digit percentages during the last week. But the constant stream of Gala Games news is directly responsible for the current price increase.
Huobi Partners With Solaris to Launch Crypto-to-Fiat Debit Card in EU
In the Q2 of 2023, users in the European Economic Area (EEA) will be able to get the card. In the European Union, this is not the first cryptocurrency debit card. For many traditional banks, bridging the divide between digital and fiat currencies is a top concern as the crypto industry continues to enter the mainstream. Huobi, a cryptocurrency exchange, has announced that it would create a cryptocurrency-to-fiat debit card in collaboration with Solaris, a European financial services company.
Samsung Sets Up Bitcoin Futures ETFs in the Hong Kong Markets
Hong Kong becoming “Asia’s Crypto Gateway” is anticipated. Samsung acknowledges Hong Kong as the first Asian market to list Bitcoin futures ETFs in the institutional market. Hong Kong advances toward Bitcoin adoption in the Asia-Pacific region during crypto winter with a firm move. Significantly, Samsung Asset Management,...
Crypto Brokerage Platform Blockchain.com Announces 28% Layoff
Blockchain.com said it is laying off 28% of its staff, or around 110 people. Severance payouts are being offered to all affected workers. Adding to a terrible week of carnage throughout the shattered cryptocurrency sector, cryptocurrency brokerage Blockchain.com said it is laying off 28% of its staff, or around 110 people.
Hodlnaut Creditors Demand Liquidation Over Restructuring Plan
An application to remove the temporary judicial managers was denied at a hearing. In August 2022, Hodlnaut stopped processing withdrawals due to lack of liquidity. Creditors of Singapore-based cryptocurrency lending platform Hodlnaut have rejected the company’s suggested restructuring plan and instead demand liquidation of the platform’s assets. The...
Crypto Mixers – The Complete Guide to Anonymous Bitcoin Transactions
Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are becoming increasingly popular due to their decentralized nature and ability to operate at low costs. However, since these transactions use a pseudonym system, anyone can trace them back to you. Crypto mixers allow users to anonymize their transactions by breaking the link between an individual’s address...
Serum (SRM) Price Outbreak Over 60% in the Last 24-Hours
Serum (SRM) price has skyrocketed to $0.45. The fear & Greed Index of SRM is currently showing 55 (Neutral) Serum price surged today to $ 0.45 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,128M, the market cap of $120M, and market dominance of 0.01%. The SRM price increased over 60% in the last 24 hours.
SEC Chairman Gary Gensler Cautions Investors Against Cryptocurrencies
The director stated that majority of the 10,000 or 15,000 tokens will fail. This is not the first time Gensler has warned about the failure of cryptocurrency. On Wednesday, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler participated in a Twitter spaces conversation held by the United States Army. Where he offered some tips on investing in cryptocurrencies. Gensler warned that most cryptocurrencies “are not complying with securities laws, but they should be.” Describing crypto as a “highly speculative, volatile asset class.” He said that cryptocurrency is “the Wild West” and he questioned the practical use of most tokens.
Binance Announces Support For Upcoming Terra Classic Upgrade
The update will take place at epoch 15,029, or around 04:50 UTC on Saturday. During this period, deposits and withdrawals of USTC, LUNC, and ANC will be disabled. Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange, has announced today that it would facilitate the upgrade to Terra Classic (LUNC), a project that sprung from the defunct Terra ecosystem. The update is scheduled to take place this Saturday.
MetaMask Launches Beta Staking Through Lido and Rocket Pool
All users may stake ETH and get incentives for their participation in the network. Mian said that Lido and Rocket Pool were picked since they are popular among users. The popular cryptocurrency wallet platform MetaMask has released a staking beta in conjunction with Lido and Rocket Pool. The newly created protocol for users who want to stake Ethereum directly from MetaMask will enter public beta testing soon.
Global Crypto Market Is Aiming at $1 Trillion End of Crypto Winter
Global crypto market is striving for $1 trillion as the crypto winter arrives at an end. After a few weeks of bears, Bitcoin entered the $20k series. The global cryptocurrency Subsequent weeks of sustained selling is currently experiencing buying pressure. The market’s acceleration has sparke by gains in assets such as Bitcoin (BTC). Which is making new highs day after day after facing consistent lows and reclaiming previous experiences.
Major Media Demands Sam Bankman-Fried’s $250M Bail Sureties
Eight significant media organizations demand SBF bail sureties identities. The U.S. attorney claimed public interest cannot be overstated. United States District Court of the Southern District of New York judge requested the identities of the two people who guaranteed the $250 million bail bond for former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried ‘SBF.’ According to U.S. attorney Lewis Kaplan’s Jan 12 letter, prominent media organizations such as Bloomberg, the Financial Times, CNBC, Wall Street Journal publisher Dow Jones, and Reuters have demanded that the SBF bail sureties be “publicly disclosed.”
Shiba Inu and Bitcoin Shares the Spotlight in the $980B Stage.
Whale transactions worth millions of Stablecoins including BUSD were traced in the past few days. Shiba Inu’s new Metaverse project is about to hit the web3 ground. After a prolonged 2022 Bear season, this 2023 has a few surprises in its bag for the Crypto community. Though this is not a tremendous counter to recovering the trillions that plunged hitherto, it is a plausible celebration among the traders. Surprisingly, Shiba Inu and Bitcoin are making waves in the market for the past few days.
Bitcoin (BTC) Short Trades Worth 82 Million Got Liquidated
The short traders witnessed a loss of $200 million this week, amid market climb. Bitcoin has increased by nearly 23.31% during the week. Bitcoin (BTC), the dominant cryptocurrency in the global crypto market, has been experiencing a positive price momentum since the beginning of 2023. The market leading coin has reached a two-month high of around $20k amid the market’s rapid surge. Despite this, short traders have witnessed a massive loss following the upsurge of BTC.
Ukraine’s Tascombank Successfully Pilot Tested E-Hryvnia
The currency was used in trials to settle payments between buyers and sellers. Tascombank also highlighted its report suggesting the many benefits of using blockchain. During the experimental phase of a proposal to create a currency using the Stellar network. Ukraine’s Tascombank attempted to pilot test an “electronic hryvnia.” According to a report released by the bank. The currency was used in trials to settle payments between buyers and sellers.
Terra Classic (LUNC) Completes Interchain Station Integration
The head developer also indicated that further features would be released soon. This update will make it possible for blockchains of different types to connect. The price of the Tera Classic (LUNC) cryptocurrency has risen dramatically after a recent integration with the Interchain Station platform. Jared, the chief developer at Terraform Labs, made the news on his Twitter page. Saying that the renamed Terra network would be working with a number of other blockchains, including Osmosis, Juno, and SEI.
