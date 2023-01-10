'Certainly a possibility' mother could face charges after her 6-year-old allegedly shot Virginia teacher, police chief says

Read full article on original website
Guest
2d ago
Absolutely parents need to be charged and be accountable for their derelict care of their child and putting innocent people in danger.
Reply(1)
38
QueSeraSera
2d ago
Could face charges, she absolutely should face charges!! Just like the parents of the Michigan school shooter. She should already be arrested and in jail awaiting trial!
Reply(1)
22
Mary
2d ago
if you purchase a gun and she knows that her son is a child lock your gun up lock the bullets with the gun. in the first place there had to be a reason for her to buy this gun. check your child's backpack. watch what they watch on tv. your the mom your responsibility is to grow your child to be respectful to others .
Reply(3)
20
Comments / 61