Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
9 Amazon home finds that will make it feel like you have your life together
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Life is messy and chaotic — but that...
Amazon Shoppers Call These Storage Bags an 'Absolute Lifesaver,' and They're Just $6 Apiece
“I used these bags to move an entire apartment and they were so helpful” Whether you're packing up to move homes or simply need a place to put those bulky sweaters you got for the holidays, you'll require some sort of vessel to hold everything. Enter these durable bags that are sure to hold everything from holiday decorations to an entire wardrobe — and they're on sale. The Baleine 6-Pack Oversized Moving Bags have been slashed to just $37 at Amazon, bringing the price down to only $6 a...
This Top-Rated Exfoliator Brightened Shoppers’ Dark Under-Eye Circles & Reduced Acne Scarring in Days – & It’s Just $23 Today
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve scoured the entire internet looking to find a solution to acne and dark spots, look no more! According to Amazon shoppers, all you need is this turmeric face scrub that’s $23 today only (when you apply the coupon at checkout). Unlike other products, this scrub delivers results — we’re talking about clear skin that’s soft and hydrated. Ahead, see what the face scrub is about. The Minimo Turmeric Face Scrub is a multi-tasking beauty product. It removes dead skin cells to...
housebeautiful.com
The Best Blinds for Your Windows That Are Functional and Stylish
There are a lot of design elements in our homes that are purely decorative, but window treatments are not one of them. We’ve searched high and low to find the best blinds for windows that are equally fashionable and functional, and we’re pretty pleased with what we’ve discovered. From motorized wooden blinds that come in a variety of finishes to ethereal vertical alternatives, we’ve rounded up best-sellers from top retailers including Amazon, Wayfair, and the experts at The Shade Store.
Single Sinks Are Better than Double Sinks — Here’s Why
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. So many topics of debate in the kitchen (or anywhere!) boil down to personal preference. And for years, my personal preference was to have a double sink. My first two kitchen sinks were doubles and I almost chose another double the third time around. But I decided to take a chance on a large single sink instead — and now I am totally in love with it.
Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
Woman found living in the hotel walls, robbing people while they were away.
Victoria Rothe and a coworker were staying at a hotel while on a work trip. Then something terrible happened. After a long day of work, Victoria and her coworker Rebecca, went back to the hotel. When Victoria opened her door, she saw a woman standing in the bathroom. Victoria thought it was housekeeping at first, but when she saw the woman holding her clothes, she knew something was wrong.
AOL Corp
'My feet never hurt!': Podiatrists and 18,000 shoppers love these sneakers — and they're on sale
According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale starting at $44, down from $70 for the holidays. Now, step right up to the most comfy shoes of your life!
How to declutter fast - 10 simple steps
Did you just find out that your in-laws are coming for the weekend, and now you need to know how to declutter fast?! Don't panic! Follow these 10 steps to find out how to declutter quickly. When your in-laws (or whoever) arrive, they will be amazed at your housekeeping skills. Win-Win! Now - let's get started.
I Tried the Scandinavian Sleep Method—And Now My Partner and I Refuse To Sleep Any Other Way
Last month, my now-husband, Alex and I spent a week in Copenhagen, Denmark for part of our honeymoon. And not to be dramatic, but I loved absolutely everything about it—the hygge lifestyle, the thriving bike culture, the drool-worthy design, the clothes—even the sleeping arrangements. Yep, the sleeping arrangements. Because when we tucked in for bed on our first night, we noticed we weren’t bundled under one duvet, but two.
These Are The Best Ways To Bring Volume Back To Thinning, Flat Hair, Experts Say
It may be distressing to notice that your hair is thinning. Don’t worry, it’s a natural part of aging. About 80 million people in America suffer from hair loss. By age 50 approximately 85% of men show signs of male pattern baldness. And, thinning hair affects approximately 40% of women by age 50. Say it ain’t so!
Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There’s something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, “the heart wants what it can’t have?” if you haven’t stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot...
Stylists reveal 8 shoe trends that are in and 6 that are out for 2023
Style experts say people should swap out slouchy boots and round-toe shoes for new takes on ballet flats and kitten heels in their 2023 wardrobe.
AOL Corp
Oprah's favorite jeans are up to 50% off — and women over 50 love 'em
Ever since Oprah spilled the beans on her favorite jeans to InStyle a few years back, we've had our eyes on them. And we plan to get our legs in them, now that they're on sale at Amazon for more than 50% off for the holidays. As Oprah might say, "YOU get a new pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans...!" One pair, the Marilyn Straight Denim Jeans, is down from $124 to just $71 — the lowest price we've ever seen them!
Ring Camera Captures Charlotte, NC Amazon Driver and His Daughter Neatly Arranging Packages and It’s Got People Cheering
Gotta love a good old fashioned "take your daughter to work" day.
6 Living Room Trends That Are Taking Over in 2023
To uncover the biggest 2023 living room trends, we tapped interior designers and experts for their decor inspiration, from fresh twists on fireplaces to the surprising color that’s making a comeback.
How to start organizing a messy house
So, you're ready to organize your messy home, are you? Well, that's great! A messy house can cause unneeded stress and chaos, so getting your home back in shape can benefit you and your family in such a big way. But now, you need to know where to start and what to do and how to do it and, and, and... breathe. This is not a complicated process. You've already taken the first step by clicking on this post. Now, let's walk through the next steps for how to start organizing a messy house!
CNN
1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0