Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg tells CNN that his office's investigation of Trump Org. will continue
"A good part of the year was focused on this very, very consequential chapter and now we move on to the next chapter."
Hear former Obama adviser's caution to Biden amid classified documents issue
Former Obama adviser and CNN senior political commentator David Axelrod tells CNN's Wolf Blitzer why he would advise President Joe Biden against staying quiet about the classified documents found at his home and private office and the related special counsel review.
Opinion: I worked on document handling issues in government. Here's why Biden's and Trump's cases are different
Norman Eisen writes that we should not be so quick to compare President Joe Biden's classified documents case to that of former President Donald Trump's -- and that the appointment of a special counsel in Biden's case could put questions of this comparison to rest.
Paul Ryan Delivers Ominous Prediction For 'Proven Loser' Donald Trump
The former House speaker has some bad news for the ex-president.
Dem Strategist: Biden classified docs 'politically neutralized' Trump docs
On CNN's State of the Union, Jake Tapper speaks to Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna of California, CNN Senior Political Commentator Scott Jennings, CNN Political Commentator Ashley Allison and Former Trump White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews about the special counsel probes looking into President Biden and Former President Trump's mishandling of classified documents.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
Why Kevin McCarthy won't call on George Santos to resign
New York Rep. George Santos doesn't seem to be going anywhere. Despite being caught in many lies and local Republicans (specifically the Nassau County GOP) calling on him to resign, Santos still has the backing of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Don't tell anyone, but Democrats and Republicans agree on fixing Congress and have even been working on it
House Republicans who blocked Kevin McCarthy’s ascension to the speakership repeated a mantra during the four-day leadership fight that ended after several rounds of dealmaking: Congress is “broken,” they said. It can sound like a talking point, one that’s been recycled year after year to bash the...
Schumer: Biden handling of classified docs is 'complete contrast' to Trump
Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss the naming of a special counsel by Attorney General Merrick Garland following the discovery of classified documents at President Biden's Delaware home and in an office he used as vice president in Washington.
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
See Miss Ukraine's war-themed costume
During the national costume segment of the Miss Universe competition, some contestants chose to make political statements including Miss Ukraine, Viktoria Apanasenko, who made an impact with her reference to the ongoing war.
CNN on the ground 2 miles from Soledar as Ukraine rejects Russian capture
Ukraine is rejecting a Russian claim that their forces have captured the town of Soledar in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. The battle for the city carries symbolic significance as its capture would be the first Russian victory in months. CNN's Ben Wedeman reports.
George Santos said accused 'Ponzi scheme' he worked at was '100% legitimate' when accused of fraud in 2020
Republican Rep. George Santos, said a company later accused of running a "Ponzi scheme" was "100% legitimate" when it was accused by a potential customer of fraud in 2020, more than a year before it was sued by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Once the company, where he worked, came under federal scrutiny, Santos claimed publicly that he was unaware of accusations of fraud at the firm, a CNN KFile review of Santos' social media and statements found.
Raskin to GOP: Dems want 'equal treatment' for Biden, Trump document probes
On CNN's State of the Union with Jake Tapper, Oversight Committee Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin criticizes Republicans for investigating Biden's potential mishandling of classified documents but not Trump's.
Tapper asks GOP lawmaker if he will investigate Trump or just Biden
Incoming House Oversight Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) discusses the committee's investigations into President Biden after aides found five additional pages of classified material at his personal residence in Wilmington, Delaware, on the same day a special counsel was appointed to investigate the matter, according to the White House.
Tapper presses Rep. Raskin on Biden's handling of classified documents
CNN's Jake Tapper asks Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) about President Biden's handling of classified documents after numerous classified documents were found in Biden's home in Delaware.
A hairline crack became a 3-foot chasm. That's when he knew they had to leave
For years, residents in the northern Indian city of Joshimath have complained to local officials that their homes are sinking. Now authorities are being forced to take action, evacuating nearly 100 families in the last week and expediting the arrival of experts to determine the cause.
Rep. Raskin: Biden documents probe shouldn't be a 'political football'
Oversight Committee Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin joins CNN's Jake Tapper to discuss the latest developments over President Biden's handling of classified documents.
GOP Oversight Chair vows to probe Trump influence peddling
House Oversight Chairman Rep. James Comer tells CNN's Jake Tapper that "the influence peddling with respect to the Trump administration will be a part of our overall investigation, because both Democrats and Republicans have complained about this with the previous two administrations."
