Dem Strategist: Biden classified docs 'politically neutralized' Trump docs

On CNN's State of the Union, Jake Tapper speaks to Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna of California, CNN Senior Political Commentator Scott Jennings, CNN Political Commentator Ashley Allison and Former Trump White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews about the special counsel probes looking into President Biden and Former President Trump's mishandling of classified documents.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
See Miss Ukraine's war-themed costume

During the national costume segment of the Miss Universe competition, some contestants chose to make political statements including Miss Ukraine, Viktoria Apanasenko, who made an impact with her reference to the ongoing war.
George Santos said accused 'Ponzi scheme' he worked at was '100% legitimate' when accused of fraud in 2020

Republican Rep. George Santos, said a company later accused of running a "Ponzi scheme" was "100% legitimate" when it was accused by a potential customer of fraud in 2020, more than a year before it was sued by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Once the company, where he worked, came under federal scrutiny, Santos claimed publicly that he was unaware of accusations of fraud at the firm, a CNN KFile review of Santos' social media and statements found.
Tapper asks GOP lawmaker if he will investigate Trump or just Biden

Incoming House Oversight Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) discusses the committee's investigations into President Biden after aides found five additional pages of classified material at his personal residence in Wilmington, Delaware, on the same day a special counsel was appointed to investigate the matter, according to the White House.
GOP Oversight Chair vows to probe Trump influence peddling

House Oversight Chairman Rep. James Comer tells CNN's Jake Tapper that "the influence peddling with respect to the Trump administration will be a part of our overall investigation, because both Democrats and Republicans have complained about this with the previous two administrations."
