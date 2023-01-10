Former tenants of missing Massachusetts mom Ana Walshe and her fraudster husband claim they saw the composed career woman descend into an epic “meltdown” shortly before her disappearance. “It was like a whole other Ana,” Mandi Silva told The Post of the moment she and her husband confronted the Walshes late last month about plans to sell the apartment they rented from the couple for almost four years. Mike Silva, a contractor, said he worked on Ana and her husband Brian’s six Massachusetts properties for eight years. He and Mandi got discounted rent on their unit, in the town of Revere, in...

COHASSET, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO