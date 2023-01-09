Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Bicycle HeavenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Do The Pittsburgh Pirates Have A Plan?IBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Holds Auction in Pennsylvania After Store ClosedBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
He Pretended to Be a Teenager to Kidnap Her: The Abductions of Alicia Kozakiewicz and Kristin HelmsNikPittsburgh, PA
Dollar General Could Open Another Location in PlumBryan DijkhuizenPlum, TX
Related
YAHOO!
St. Charles student arrested following shooting threat at St. Charles High School
Jan. 11—ST. CHARLES — A 16-year-old St. Charles High School student was arrested following a. found on a bathroom stall. The graffiti was located on a girls' bathroom stall on Monday, Jan. 9, with the threat, "Jan 13, 2023 I'm shooting up the school." The St. Charles Police...
YAHOO!
Missouri women charged with drug possession in Clay County
Jan. 9—WEST POINT — A traffic stop by the Clay County Sheriff's Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics resulted in the arrest of two Missouri women on felony drug charges. On Jan. 3, authorities pulled over the vehicle occupied by Rebecca Lynn Dickinson, 32, and Jodi Lynn...
YAHOO!
My great grandmother hid who she was. 20 years later I understand why | Opinion
I'm one of those New Yorkers living in Nashville, but perhaps you will forgive me since my family has deep roots in Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana. Incredibly, my connection to New York began in Louisiana. In the 1930s, my great grandmother Lola Perot married Irish New Yorker John Donnelly in her...
YAHOO!
Help sought in finding the killers of Neptune man slain in botched 2019 barbershop holdup
FREEHOLD – Authorities are seeking help finding the killers of a Neptune man who was slain in 2019 in a township barbershop. On Sept. 20, 2019, about 8:11 p.m., Neptune police went to the R-NU Barbershop at 1030 Old Corlies Ave. at the corner of Route 33 after a report of shots fired. Another report followed that two men turned up in separate vehicles at Jersey Shore University Medical Center with gunshot injuries.
YAHOO!
Sparta man pleads guilty in fatal crash that killed local woman, faces prison
A Sparta man is facing several years in prison after he admitted Wednesday he was speeding while under the influence of alcohol when his sports car struck an SUV in January 2022, killing a township married mother of two who nursed the sick during the COVID pandemic. Attila Princz, 42,...
YAHOO!
Passenger resists arrest in Sunday crash
Jan. 10—ACME TOWNSHIP — A driver and his passenger were arrested after the vehicle they were in crashed into a moose statue in front of Woodland Creek Furniture store in Acme Township Saturday. The 28 year-old Kalkaska driver was taken into custody; his 30-year-old passenger from Rapid City...
YAHOO!
Drug task force makes weekend arrests for meth, marijuana
Jan. 10—One police search led to another for a New York man who is now facing drug charges in Morgantown after a police investigation into a separate crime revealed a large amount of pre-packaged methamphetamine at his residence. On Jan. 6, detectives with the Morgantown Police Department (MPD) executed...
YAHOO!
Armed man barricaded in Holland Township business taken into custody
HOLLAND TWP. — A man, 82, who spent most of the afternoon barricaded in Property Law Solutions, 44 E. Lakewood Boulevard, has been taken into custody. Deputies were dispatched around 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, after receiving an emergency call. Police were told a man entered the business and threatened employees while brandishing two knives.
Comments / 0