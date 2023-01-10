Read full article on original website
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Detroit Pistons: Proposed mega-deal with the Los Angeles Lakers
Until the February trade deadline is here, the Detroit Pistons will continue to be mentioned in trade rumors involving Bojan Bogdanovic. The Bogdanovic trade rumors have touched just about every contender (and some pretenders), as we’ve heard about the Bucks, Suns, Mavericks, Hawks and Lakers among others. This may...
3 Seahawks most to blame for Wild Card playoff loss to 49ers
The Seattle Seahawks had the hurt put on them by a rookie quarterback. After a bad loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round, who is to blame?. The Seattle Seahawks were playing with house money in the NFL playoffs this year. Expected to be competing for the first overall pick before the season began, they rallied around quarterback Geno Smith and made a push for the playoffs instead, officially securing their playoff berth in Week 18 when the Green Bay Packers lost to the Detroit Lions.
This massive Lakers-Pistons trade could happen after latest rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is looking to capitalize on having two superstars to build a roster that is good enough to at least have a chance of making a run in the playoffs. The Detroit Pistons are a young team that is looking to get the best draft pick possible and has veteran assets to trade.
Philadelphia Eagles Divisional Round matchup is set
While the Philadelphia Eagles sat idle on their bye week, we all were retaught some age-old lessons thanks to the first five games of the NFL’s Wild Card Round. Regular-season records mean nothing. It doesn’t matter if your team won 13 games or nine. Anyone can be beaten by anyone at any time.
Horrible clock management dooms Miami Dolphins in loss
The Miami Dolphins season is over and Mike McDaniel needs to spend the offseason learning that there is a play clock in the NFL. Miami wasted three timeouts in the second half including two in the fourth quarter when Mike McDaniel couldn’t get plays in on time and had to use timeouts to get out of delay of game penalties. He didn’t learn anything.
Updated NFL playoff bracket after Bills pushed to the limit by Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills live to fight another day, as they survived the Miami Dolphins in the playoffs. The Buffalo Bills got their head checked by the jumbo jet that is the Miami Dolphins. It wasn’t easy, but nothing ever is. No No. 2 seed has ever lost to a No....
