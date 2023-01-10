Read full article on original website
Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force Arrest Man For Meth Trafficking
Laurel County Sheriff John Root and London City Police Chief Chuck Johnson announced the seizure of approximately 14 ounces of meth by the Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force this week. Interdiction units pulled over 44-year-old Keith Bishop of London on the Hal Rogers Parkway. A positive K9 alert resulted in the seizure of small amount of meth, 2 firearms, and cash. Further investigation later resulted in the seizure of an additional 14 ounces of meth at a home along with an additional amount of cash. Bishop was charged with drug trafficking and was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Two arrests made after traffic stop in Pulaski County
January 12, 2023 – Sheriff Bobby Jones reports on Wednesday January 11, 2023, two Pulaski County residents were arrested following a traffic stop. The incident began when Detective Lieutenant Daryl Kegley conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle after observing the vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign. Detectives with the narcotics division approached the vehicle and identified all occupants of the vehicle. While conducting normal traffic stop procedures, Detective Trent Massey arrived on scene with his K9 Leo. Detectives learned while on scene, the back seat passenger, Missy Cline, age 41, of Jamestown, had an outstanding warrant for her arrest.
