A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
This Austin couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Carr's 3-pointer lifts No. 10 Texas over No. 17 TCU, 79-75
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Marcus Carr made the go-ahead 3-pointer with a minute to play and Sir’Jabari Rice hit three free throws over the final six seconds, sending No. 10 Texas to a wild 79-75 win over No. 17 TCU on Wednesday night. The Horned Frogs led by 18 in the first half and appeared in total control on their way to what would have been the program’s first road win over a top-10 opponent. But then Texas (14-2, 3-1 Big 12) chipped away in the early minutes of the second half and rallied behind Rice and Dylan Disu, who combined for 27 points after halftime. Rice scored 10 in a row during one burst and Disu had 12 in a five-minute span as Texas tied it 71-all on his layup. “In the Big 12,” Longhorns interim coach Rodney Terry said, “we’re going to be in games like this all season long.”
Texas Football: Sarkisian gets his ideal big-arm QB in 3-Star Trey Owens
The 6-foot-4.5 and 205-pound Cypress Cy-Fair (TX) three-star quarterback Trey Owens became the third prospect to commit to the 2024 Texas football recruiting class on Jan. 11. Owens became the top quarterback target in the 2024 class for head coach Steve Sarkisian and QB coach AJ Milwee after they hauled in the elite five-star Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning in the 2023 class.
Chances Gary Patterson returns to Texas football in 2023 are ’50-50′
As Texas football faces some turnover on its staff this offseason, one of the major question marks surrounding the personnel under head coach Steve Sarkisian is the status of the special assistant to the head coach Gary Patterson. While Patterson was a great addition to Texas’ staff in 2022, there was never any guarantee that he would return to the Forty Acres in 2023.
Sporting News
Chris Beard replacements at Texas? Austin's power to attract a 'big name' college coach may be overstated
So you say the University of Texas is looking for a big name to hire as its next men’s basketball coach. OK, here are some big names that might be available: Beto O’Rourke (lost another Texas election); J.J. Watt (recently retired after a dozen years in the NFL); Idris Elba (looking obvious he won’t be the next James Bond) or Gregg Berhalter (currently not under contract with U.S. Soccer).
Texas football has communicated with Alabama’s Holmon Wiggins
One of the hottest topics surrounding Texas football at the moment is the looming search to find the next wide receivers coach to replace the departed Brennan Marion. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian lost first-year wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Marion to the UNLV Rebels on Jan. 8. Marion...
In-state 2024 QB Trey Owens commits to Steve Sarkisian and Texas
Cypress (Texas) Cy-Fair quarterback Trey Owens celebrated his 17th birthday Wednesday by announcing his commitment to Texas. The in-state passer is commit No. 3 for head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff early in the 2024 cycle. AJ Milwee led the charge on the trail in landing a verbal from...
Texas signees and targets speak on Arch Manning's influence and personality
Landing Arch Manning was a major moment for Texas in the modern recruiting era. Not only did Texas earn the cache that comes with snagging the nation’s top-rated player, but Manning’s last name and family history added an extra layer of sizzle to that recruitment. Throughout his time as a high school prospect, Manning and his family handled the process with a professional approach only choosing to talk with the media at certain times.
FOX Sports
Texas basketball coaching search: Who are top candidates to replace Chris Beard?
As the college basketball season pushes into the thick of conference play, it's time to take stock of various coaching situations around the nation. Who are the young coaches who have impressed the most so far this season? Who are the top candidates to be national coach of the year? Who might be facing pressure to win the rest of the way? And who should Texas be looking at as a permanent replacement for Chris Beard?
Predicting Texas football’s next transfer addition after S Jalen Catalon
Texas football added its second defensive back via of the NCAA Transfer Portal on Jan. 9 with the former Arkansas Razorbacks redshirt junior safety Jalen Catalon committing to head coach Steve Sarkisian and safeties coach Blake Gideon. Catalon committed to Texas via a post on social media on the afternoon of Jan. 9 after a successful trip to Austin last weekend.
WATCH: Jerome Tang responds as rumors fly around Texas job opening
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Jerome Tang’s tenure at Kansas State is off to a blazing hot start. The Wildcats are 14-1, their best start to a season in over 60 years, and 3-0 to start Big 12 play. Naturally, other schools might want him. This topic was brought to the forefront of many K-State fans when […]
fsrmagazine.com
Willie's Grill & Icehouse Opens in Pflugerville, Texas
Willie's Grill & Icehouse will officially begin serving its signature Texas comfort food in Pflugerville, Texas, on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. The anticipated Pflugerville outpost is the 19th in the state for the Texas-based, Texas-grown brand, as well as the seventh location to feature an expansive full bar. The addition underscores Willie's reign as the region's top family-friendly haven, where a renowned scratch Texas kitchen and casual icehouse vibes offer wholesome fun for parents and kids.
Longhorns Trio Details Feelings from Chris Beard Departure: 'Shock & Surprise'
Marcus Carr, Timmy Allen and Brock Cunningham are three of the primary faces of these Texas Longhorns. And for the first time since Chris Beard was fired, they're finally revealing what it's been like to adjust.
These Austin expats are bringing live music back to Elgin with new honky-tonk
Just before Thanksgiving in downtown Elgin , a bar that is supposed to be open is clearly not. There is a crinkled yellow poster pasted on the exterior of the building that reads "COMING SOON." The glass doors and windows are blacked out with hanging plastic. One of those ubiquitous "CLOSED PLEASE CALL AGAIN" signs with a clock on it hangs at the entrance. With delays that have stretched past weeks and into months, the clock may as well lose its hands. And yet, in a town begging for its sole honky-tonk , people still stop...
Corrie Writing
Tex-Cajun in Austin: A Guide to Spicy, Seafood-Based Dishes
Austin, Texas is known for its vibrant food scene, with a wide variety of delicious and unique dishes on offer. From BBQ and Tex-Mex to tacos and breakfast tacos, there is something for everyone in this Texan city. In this guide, we'll explore some of the most delicious foods that Austin has to offer, including BBQ, Tex-Mex, tacos, breakfast tacos, fried chicken, queso, Tex-Cajun, and craft beer. So come hungry, because there's a lot of deliciousness to discover in Austin!
thedispatchonline.net
Crime in Austin on the rise affects Bowie
As Austin grows rapidly, crime rates are steadily increasing day by day. The community surrounding Austin is becoming unsafe. Student and parents are always worried about when the next time another horrible situation will happen in school or out. Bowie does not create the safe environment I want at a...
New location for storage for those without a home in Austin
VKS will reopen at 5 p.m. on Jan. 18 on the first floor of the former Municipal Court building.
Austin Chronicle
Austin at Large: Steve Adler, Scandal Machine
At the top of the "Headlines" column to my right, you can get the TL;DR summary of the latest and likely last alleged miscreance of our outbound Mayor Steve Adler, whom a lot of politically active people in Austin simply do not like. To go into more detail: On Dec. 1, the first day of early voting for the Dec. 13 Council run-off, Adler appeared at a press conference at City Hall, where he discussed election-related matters and encouraged all to vote. This included letting the audience – both live and via the signals of ATXN, the city's TV channel – know that he, a District 9 resident, planned to vote for Zohaib Qadri (and indeed to vote with Qadri), and that if he lived instead in D3 he would vote for José Velásquez "because of his history of community organization in that district." He did not endorse in the mayor's race but discussed it at some length, saying that "our city is fortunate to have two candidates [with] the experience and knowledge and skills to do this job, and both of them are ready. I've known both candidates for over 20 years; they are both friends of mine [and each] has the best interest of the city in their heart."
Dozens of dumped guinea pigs found along I-35, in Austin parks
An Austin nonprofit organization is asking for the public's help after dozens of guinea pigs were dumped along the I-35 corridor.
Every Austin festival taking place in 2023
Save this page to plan your year's worth of festivities.
Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
