As the new year begins, I want to congratulate Dr. Partap Khalsa on his recent retirement last month as director of the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) Division of Extramural Activities. He will be missed. He has been an important part of NCCIH’s scientific and senior staff since he joined the Center in January 2006 as a program director in the Division of Extramural Research (DER). He brought with him a wealth of knowledge and experience in sensory physiology and pain research. In 2014, he became the deputy director of DER helping to coordinate and manage DER research activities and staff. In 2017, Dr. Khalsa took over the reins as director of the Division of Extramural Activities (DEA) where he has served as the Executive Secretary for the National Advisory Council for Complementary and Integrative Health (NACCIH). I have had the privilege of working with him closely for many years. He has set an outstanding example, and it will be difficult to fill his shoes. If you would like to wish him well in the blog comments, we will share your sentiments with him. I am looking forward to interacting with you in my new role as DEA director.

1 DAY AGO