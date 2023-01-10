ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Providence Township, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DELCO.Today

Radnor approves preliminary plan for 14-home subdivision in Wayne

Radnor Township Commissioners have given preliminary approval for a proposed 14-home cul-de-sac development along Eagle Road near Strafford Ave. in Wayne, writes Richard Ilgenfritz for the Main Line Times & Suburban. The site is slightly over four acres. Ten homes will be built along a new cul-de-sac named Rue St....
WAYNE, PA
sanatogapost.com

Early Wednesday Barn Fire Draws Large Response

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – A dozen first-responder fire departments, companies, and other units turned out early Wednesday morning (Jan. 11, 2023) in below-freezing temperatures to battle a barn fire (at top, above, and below) off the east side of North Sanatoga Road at its intersection with Snell Road. No...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

PA Driver License and Photo Center Closures

All Pennsylvania driver license and photo centers will be closed over the weekend. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that all driver license and photo centers in the state will be closed in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The closings will begin on Saturday the 14th, and run through Monday the 16th.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
aroundambler.com

Shapiro nominates Montgomery County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh to lead the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services

Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro has nominated Montgomery County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh as Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS). Shapiro previously served with Dr. Arkoosh on the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. Dr. Arkoosh via Montgomery County’s communication office issued a statement on her nomination. I am...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
pasenategop.com

Regan Calls on Liquor Board Chairman to Halt 4% Price Increase at Wednesday’s Meeting

HARRISBURG – State Senate Law and Justice Committee Chairman Mike Regan (R-31, Cumberland and York counties) today sent a letter to Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) Chairman Tim Holden calling on him to refrain at a meeting on Wednesday from pushing through a last-minute, surprise 4% price increase on more than 3,000 popular wine and spirits products in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Thin blue line flag causes controversy in Montgomery County

WYNDMOOR, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County community is debating whether a variation of a flag should be displayed on township property. While some see the thin blue line flag as a symbol of support for police, others say it is offensive and goes against Black Lives Matter.The flag is used in the logo for the Springfield Township Police Association, an organization separate from the township, but comprised of township police officers.In December, the board voted to block a total ban, but on Monday, a proposed policy to restrict its display among employees and on township property pitted neighbors against...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley Health Network acquires world-class medical research and education facility

The Lehigh Valley Health Network has acquired a word-class anatomical research and education facility in an effort to boost its medical school program. The health network announced last week the acquisition of Venel Institute Medical Education and Research Center, 261 Brodhead Road, in Hanover Township, Northampton County. The facility — in existence for more than a decade — includes a 3,000-square-foot surgical operating wet lab with 16 stations; various simulated operating rooms; a boardroom; 50-seat auditorium; locker rooms and a café, according to its website.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. county will be national test site for home-based approach to testing and treatment of COVID-19

Berks County will become the first community in the United States to participate in a pilot program aimed at protecting against COVID-19 and providing home treatment. It will enable people to receive at-home, urgent tests in the mail. Those who have COVID-19 will have access to telemedicine visits with a health care provider as well as anti-viral medication delivered to their home or that can be picked up at a local pharmacy.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Kristen Walters

Popular food chain opening new location in Pennsylvania

A popular food chain with over twelve locations in Pennsylvania is opening another new spot in the Keystone State. Read on to learn more. On January 14, 2023, the popular food chain Duck Donuts will be hosting the grand opening for its newest Pennsylvania location in Moosic, according to local reports.
MOOSIC, PA
YourErie

Three amendments rolled into one bill pass PA Senate

Three amendments have passed on the floor of the Pennsylvania State Senate today, all attached to one bill. According to State Senator Dan Laughlin’s office, Senate Bill One was proposed as a voter identification amendment. During the session, a second amendment was added to the bill to allow a two-year window for sexual abuse victims […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy