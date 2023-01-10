Read full article on original website
Barnes, Sabonis stay hot as Kings continue historic scoring barrage in win over Spurs
The Sacramento Kings became the first team since 1988 to score 130-plus points in five consecutive games.
Shaquille O'Neal Found a Loophole, Made Good on His Promise to Eat a Frog
VIDEO: Shaq eats a frog.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
John Harbaugh did not enjoy his in-game interview with NBC
The NFL has begun jamming in-game interviews from their coaches down our throats, and it’s obvious that some coaches really can’t stand being forced to conduct them. Take what happened with John Harbaugh on Sunday night as an example. Harbaugh gave an interview during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game between his Baltimore Ravens and... The post John Harbaugh did not enjoy his in-game interview with NBC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Giants celebration after upset Wild Card win goes viral
The No. 6 seeded New York Giants pulled off the first upset of the postseason, defeating the NFC’s No. 3 seed, the Minnesota Vikings thanks to an extremely impressive performance from the offense led by quarterback Daniel Jones. The locker room was certainly hyped up following the win, resulting in an awesome celebration video going Read more... The post Giants celebration after upset Wild Card win goes viral appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Giants Screwed by Terrible Roughing the Passer Call on Late Drive
The Vikings benefitted from a horrible roughing the passer call against Dexter Lawrence.
'PREVIOUSLY RECORDED': When Exactly Did NBC Tape the Jaguars - Chargers Playoff Game?
VIDEO: NBC did not previously record Jags - Chargers.
Michael Vick Suggests Lamar Jackson Just Suck It Up And Play
Throw a brace on that sucker and get out there!
Giants Appear to Get Away With False Start on Touchdown Pass
The Vikings appeared to get screwed by a bad call.
Roundup: Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54; Kevin Warren to Chicago Bears; Trevor Bauer Released
Lisa Marie Presley died at 54, Kevin Warren left the Big Ten for the Chicago Bears, Trevor Bauer released by the Dodgers and more in the Roundup.
