ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

NBC 10 News Today: Child Sex Trafficking Hotline

By Latrisha Parker
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IISWb_0k9eq78100

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, the State of Louisiana has launched a hotline to report Child Sex Trafficking.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

NBC 10 Sportscast at 10:00 p.m. (Jan 14th, 2023)

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — NBC 10 Weekend Sportscast at 10:00 p.m. for January 14th, 2023. Sports Reporter Dominique Williams has your recap of Saturday’s games and events that took place across North Louisiana and more. Check out the video above to for the update.
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Gov. Edwards will visit Monroe to host roundtable commemorating the seven-year anniversary of Medical expansion in Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, January 13, 2023, Governor John Bel Edwards will travel to Monroe, La. to host a roundtable commemorating the seven-year anniversary of the Medicaid expansion in Louisiana at Ochsner LSU Health – Monroe Medical Center. Edwards was able to restore funding to the medical center (then University Health Conway) in […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Association of Student Councils’ Annual Convention held at West Monroe High School

WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Association of Student Councils has held their annual state convention this weekend at West Monroe High School entitled “Your Passport to Leadership”. The event has brought together middle and high school student council students from all over the state. Student officers and members of the West Monroe High […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ruby Bridges’ school made part of civil rights trail

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans school that was desegregated by a young Ruby Bridges in 1960 officially became a stop on the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail as a marker commemorating the event was unveiled Thursday. Bridges, who was 6 years old when she first walked into William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans, […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Pardon ends Meek Mill’s legal odyssey on drug, gun charges

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Rapper Meek Mill, who spent most of his adult life on probation following a teenage arrest, celebrated the latest twist in his legal case Friday after he was pardoned by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf. “I got pardoned today,” the 35-year-old rapper born Robert Williams tweeted, noting he has come a […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Governor John Bel Edwards attends 2023 Ag Expo awards and luncheon

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Governor John Bel Edwards attended the 2023 Ag Expo awards today in West Monroe. Gov. Edwards expressed the appreciation he has for the hard work of farmers in the agricultural field. The Louisiana Governor also shared that his administration is making an investment towards high-speed internet. This investment will not […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Doctor: Health care access ‘scary’ in parts of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi doesn’t have the medical workforce to address a wide range of poor health outcomes, from high rates of maternal and infant mortality to severe cases of diabetes that require the amputation of limbs, the state’s top health officer said. Dr. Daniel Edney, who leads the Mississippi State Department of Health, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Sen. Sharon Hewitt says she’s running for Louisiana governor

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Republican Senator Sharon Hewitt says she will be running for Louisiana governor Friday. “Politicians have failed our state for decades, saddling us with a failing tax code, struggling schools, and rising crime in our cities,” Hewitt stated. “It’s time for a governor who will get things done. That’s why I’m […]
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

68K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy