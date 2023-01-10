Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Marjorie Taylor Greene tweets about Twitter suspension after Dr. Dre threatens legal action
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) tweeted an article excerpt Monday suggesting her Twitter account was locked after a spat with rapper Andre Young, known as Dr. Dre, over the use of one of his songs in a Twitter video she posted. Young threatened legal action against her over the video...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Dr. Dre for 'words of violence against women' after Twitter dispute
Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene and Dr. Dre got into it Monday after the rapper filed a copyright complaint with Twitter for the lawmaker's use of his music in a post.
Rapper Dr Dre Sends Lawyers After Marjorie Taylor-Greene After She Used His Music in a Video Without Permission
He doesn't licence music to "divisive and hateful" politicians. On January 9, it emerged that Georgia's most controversial Republican politician - Marjorie Taylor-Greene - had earned herself a brief Twitter ban, after she used music by the Rapper Dr Dre in a promotional video, without the artist's permission.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Promo Video Removed From Twitter After Dr. Dre’s Copyright Complaint
A video that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) posted to her Twitter feed, in which she celebrated the election of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House and her bonds with the new chamber leader, was pulled from the platform after a copyright complaint from Dr. Dre. The spot featured Dre’s hit “Still D.R.E.,” but he told TMZ that it was used without his permission. “I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” he told TMZ. TMZ also posted a cease and desist letter that Dre’s attorney Howard King sent to the congresswoman,...
Dr. Dre Nearing Deal to Sell Music Rights
Dr. Dre is nearing a deal to sell a collection of music assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Holdings, Variety and Billboard report, marking yet another major music sale and one of the highest profile hip-hop music asset deals to date since the start of the catalog acquisition boom. The deal, according to reports, is comprised mainly of passive revenue streams rather than the masters and publishing rights, though Dre appears to be selling some copyrights as well. Shamrock is expected to purchase Dre’s producer and artist royalties from some of both his solo and N.W.A works as...
HipHopDX.com
Ice Cube Labeled 'Fake Gangster' By Sir Jinx As $100K Royalties Lawsuit Heats Up
Ice Cube has been labeled a “fake gangster” by Sir Jinx as the latter’s ongoing lawsuit against the N.W.A. pioneer continues to drag on. Jinx claimed in court documents last March that he hadn’t been paid his fair share of royalties from Ice Cube, despite having produced more than 28 tracks for the Death Certificate MC.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marjorie Taylor Greene ridiculed for using Dr. Dre song featuring Snoop Dogg in video gloating about the House vote
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was finally voted in as Speaker of the House on Saturday, after 15 votes and no shortage of pushback from the far-right members of the Republican party. And seemingly no one could be more happy about it than Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), even as her colleagues in the so-called Freedom Caucus were instrumental in holding up the vote for as long as they did.
50 Cent Recalls Confronting Tyler Perry About Blackballing Mo’Nique
Rapper and businessman 50 Cent said he launched a campaign to help revive Mo’Nique‘s acting career, and recalled a private conversation he had with Tyler Perry in defense of the Oscar-winning actress. The hip-hop mogul appeared on Big Boy’s Neighborhood last week where he addressed Mo’Nique’s casting in...
Keith Murray Claims To Have Seen Suge Knight Slap Diddy
Keith Murray is continuing his series of never before heard stories. This time, it’s a tale featuring Diddy and Suge Knight. During a recent sit-down with The Art of Dialogue, the 48-year-old disclosed that he witnessed the then Death Row Records leader slap the Bad Boy Records founder in the face. Murray recounts the alleged incident with his usual animated vigor, detailing the altercation between the two juggernauts. More from VIBE.comTory Lanez Hires Suge Knight's Former Lawyer David KennerYung Miami Opens Up About Attending Church With Diddy: "We Put God First"Diddy Files Entertainment Trademark For 'Diddy + 7' Reality Show “One time, we...
Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne, Dr. Dre to be Honored by Recording Academy
Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne and Dr. Dre will be honored at a special event by the Recording Academy and Black Music Collective ahead of the Grammy Awards. This second annual event recognizes creators who have made substantial contributions to the music industry. The Black Music Collective is an advisory group under the umbrella of the Recording Academy that works to elevate “Black music and its creators and professionals within the Recording Academy and music industry at-large,” as described in the mission statement. The three artists, in addition to Epic Records CEO Sylvia Rhone, will receive the Recording Academy Global Impact Award.
Complex
Dr. Dre Reportedly Stands to Make Over $200 Million Selling Music Catalog Assets
Dr. Dre is reportedly headed toward a huge payday. According to Billboard, the 57-year-old hip-hop mogul is preparing to sell a portion of his music assets for more than $200 million. Sources say the assets generate about $1 million annually, and will be sold in two separate deals; one with Shamrock Holdings and the other with Universal Music Group. The former is said to be looking to buy royalties from a couple of Dre’s solo projects, his share of N.W.A artist royalties, his producer royalties, and the writer’s share of the songs where he doesn’t own publishing; this may include his 1992 debut effort The Chronic, which is published by Sony Music.
hotnewhiphop.com
Dr. Dre Victorious After Marjorie Taylor Greene Deletes “Still D.R.E.” Video
The QAnon, far-right politician replied to Dre after he said she didn’t have permission to use his classic hit in a video. After coming down swiftly on Marjorie Taylor Greene, Dr. Dre reigns victorious. The Rap icon wasn’t happy when he learned that far-right conservative Greene used his classic track “Still D.R.E.” Greene is a controversial political figure in the U.S. from Georgia who has often perpetuated unsubstantiated QAnon conspiracy theories. She has also spoken at white nationalist rallies, further cementing her political infamy.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Speak On Kanye: “He Stepped On A Landmine”
Fif questioned what Ye’s goal and purpose was with his anti-Semitic, White Lives Matter rhetoric. We’re closing out the week with a bang, thanks to Kanye West. This morning (January 13), rumors surfaced that West had remarried, setting social media on fire. The rapper reportedly wed Yeezy architect Bianca Censori, the woman he was recently seen with in Beverly Hills. While details regarding this rumored marriage continue to take over timelines, a clip of 50 Cent on Big Boy’s Neighborhood has also stolen attention.
HipHopDX.com
Jermaine Dupri Reveals His Mount Rushmore Of Producers
Jermaine Dupri has revealed his Mount Rushmore of producers, and his selections include some of the most legendary names in the business. In an interview with VIBE, JD gave his list of the top four producers that he believes changed the music industry with their contributions. Despite being offered the...
New ‘Dear Mama’ Docuseries Will Explore 2Pac’s Relationship With Afeni Shakur
Another side of 2Pac's life is about to come to life on screen. The 'Dear Mama' docuseries will explore his relationship with Afeni Shakur. The post New ‘Dear Mama’ Docuseries Will Explore 2Pac’s Relationship With Afeni Shakur appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tony Yayo Says 50 Cent Will “Never Do A ‘Verzuz'”
Tony Yayo says he doesn’t think 50 Cent will ever do a “Verzuz.”. Tony Yayo says that he doesn’t think 50 Cent will ever participate in “Verzuz.” Speaking with VladTV, the G-Unit rapper recalled Busta Rhymes challenging 50 and Yayo to go against him on the show.
hotnewhiphop.com
Coi Leray Gushes About Meeting Busta Rhymes, Calls Rapper An “Icon Legend”
The 25-year-old ended her year by meeting one of her favorite musicians. As Coi Leray continues to see her star rise, the 25-year-old recently linked up with someone she considers to be an “icon legend.” Appearing to party and dance with Busta Rhymes at an event, she shared a clip of their meeting on social media and opened up about how special the moment was for her.
hotnewhiphop.com
French Montana & DJ Drama Drop Star-Studded “Coke Boys 6” Album
DJ Drama and French Montana have teamed up again for the debut of Coke Boys 6, a collaborative Gansta Grillz mixtape that features hot and rising rappers EST Gee, Benny The Butcher, Kodak Black, and BIG30. Jeremih, NAV, Rob49, King Combs, Max B, and other members of Coke Boy Records...
hotnewhiphop.com
Millyz Drops Fiery New Song, “YOYO”
Millyz is gearing up to have another great year in 2023. As he continues to bring his momentum into the new year, he returned on Friday (January 13) to drop his brand new single, “YOYO.”. Produced by Rvssian, the booming 808s combine with the bright strings to provide the...
Complex
Family of Gap Band Sues BMG After Allegedly Failing to Pay “Uptown Funk” Royalties
The family of Gap Band members Robert and Ronnie Wilson have filed a lawsuit against BMG for unpaid royalties on the Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson 2014 song “Uptown Funk.”. Rolling Stone reports that BMG has “failed and refused” to pay the Gap Band heirs, Ronnie’s widow Linda Wilson, Robert’s daughter Robin and LaTina, and other family members. The family filed the suit this week, claiming that BMG has either “retained all funds due to plaintiffs for its own benefit and enjoyment” or “wrongfully diverted” the money. The Gap Band’s third member, Charlie Wilson, was not named in the filing.
Comments / 0