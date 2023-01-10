Read full article on original website
Juelz Santana’s Wife Kimbella Reveals Couple Have Called It Quits
Juelz Santana and his wife, model Kimbella Vanderhee, have decided to call it quits. The former Love & Hip Hop: New York star revealed the news in a series of social media posts on Wednesday (December 29). In a photo from Miami Beach, Kimbella captioned it: “Next chapter … S I N G L E.” She then took it to her Instagram Stories to elaborate further.
Angela Simmons Confirms Relationship with Yo Gotti 7 Years After He Rapped About Having a Crush
In 2015, the rapper proclaimed his love for Simmons in his song "Down in the DM" It really does go down in the DM! Years after Yo Gotti proclaimed his love for Angela Simmons in his hit song "Down in the DM," his patience paid off. Over the weekend, the couple confirmed their relationship by sharing sweet photos together on social media. Simmons, 35, shared a series of shots from an elegant photoshoot with the rapper and a Rolls-Royce, where she's wearing a black sparkly gown and he's...
Rapper Big Scarr's Cause Of Death Revealed
A family member has come forward with details that led to his death.
There’s Trouble in Paradise For Nick Cannon and One of His Baby Mamas
Nick Cannon is a father of 10, with multiple mothers to the children. While he says all of the women don't get along, he's seemingly in a tough spot with one of the women himself.
Big Scarr’s Father & Sister Respond After Gucci Mane’s Wife Posts Funeral Receipts
The late Big Scarr‘s father and sister are speaking out after Gucci Mane‘s wife, Keyshia Ka’Oir, came with receipts to prove the 1017 Records honcho helped pay for the funeral – despite rumors to the contrary. Both family members took to their respective Instagram pages to...
50 Cent Makes Rare Public Appearance With Girlfriend Cuban Link, 25, At ‘BMF’ Premiere
50 Cent and his girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines are going strong! The couple stepped out on January 5 for the season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s Starz series BMF. The rapper, 47, and his gorgeous partner, 25, walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in fancy black outfits. They were super lovey-dovey with each other as they modeled their looks for the cameras.
Joe Budden Claims He’s Seen Megan Thee Stallion Do ‘Horrible Things’ to Great People
Joe Budden is the latest celebrity to offer his thoughts on the ongoing Tory Lanez trial. On a recent episode of his podcast, Joe claims he's seen Megan Thee Stallion do "horrible Things" to great people. On episode 587 of The Joe Budden Podcast, which premiered on Sunday (Dec. 18)...
Kirk Franklin's Estranged Son Calls Out Gospel Singer For Leaving Him Out Of Family Christmas Card Months After Jail Release
Gospel singer Kirk Franklin was not exactly singing Hallelujah when his estranged son accused him on social media of intentionally leaving him off of the family Christmas card following his release from jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. In June, RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that Kerrion Franklin had been released from behind bars, where he had spent two months after being hit with a plethora of old legal woes. Since his stint in jail, the father and son have had a strained relationship that evidently made its way to the family holiday card. Kerrion called out his father on his Instagram story. The...
Joe Budden Hits Back At Vivica A. Fox: ‘You Don’t Cost But $5’
Joe Budden has responded to Vivica A. Fox’s criticism of his comments about Megan Thee Stallion. On Wednesday (December 21), Budden had some choice words for the Cocktails With Queens host and her co-host Claudia Jordan while speaking in the latest episode of his podcast – the same episode heard him issue an apology to Meg for the comments in question.
Boosie Badazz Responds To Soulja Boy’s Gay Rapper Comments: ‘Can’t Let U Say That’
Boosie Badazz has taken Soulja Boy to task over his assertion that he is “one of the last straight rappers in the game” during a recent Instagram Live rant. On Thursday (December 29), the “Turn My Swag On” rapper seemingly fired a series of subliminal shots in NBA YoungBoy’s direction, reigniting their long-simmering beef. Although he didn’t name names, Soulja Boy went in on an unspecified rapper who paints his nails, labeling him and others like him “gay” while proclaiming to be “one of the last straight rappers in the game.”
[WATCH] Keith Murray Says Biggie Would “Still Be Alive Today” If He Listened To His Warning To Leave L.A. The Day He Died
Def Squad member Keith Murray has recently come out with stories about several 90s rappers including Foxy Brown, Kurupt, DMX and even himself. Now, Murray has gone out on a limb and said that if the Notorious B.I.G. would’ve listened to him when he warned him about leaving L.A., Murray believes that Biggie would still be alive today.
Lil Nas X Reveals That He Is The Father Of A Baby Boy
Ever since the release of his 20`19 smash hit “Old Town Road”, whose remix with Billy Ray Cyrus went 16x platinum, Lil Nas X has not only become an international superstar, but has become an integral representative of the LGBTQ+ community. Now, the Georgia native has announced that he is a father of a baby boy and he will no longer “hide him.”
Lil Wayne, Birdman, T.I., Future among notable potential witnesses who could be called in YSL trial
Prominent names in the rap and hip-hop community could be called in a trial against defendants in the Young Slime Life case. The trial is scheduled to begin next week for 14 defendants facing charges in the RICO case, including Jeffrey Williams, a.k.a. Young Thug. On Tuesday, WSB′s Michael Seiden...
Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend Pardison ‘Pardi’ Fontaine Speaks Out In Support Of Women Ahead Of A Verdict In Tory Lanez Trial
Megan The Stallion's boyfriend Pardi speaks out ahead of the verdict in the Tory Lanez trial and gives encouragement to women who suffered injustices.
YFN Lucci Won't Testify In YSL RICO Case Despite Young Thug Allegedly Ordering Jail Stabbing
Atlanta, GA - YFN Lucci’s attorney has addressed the speculation that the rapper will take the witness stand in Young Thug’s upcoming RICO case. Prosecutors named Lucci — who is also behind bars on separate murder and racketeering charges — as a potential witness during a court hearing earlier this week. However, his attorney, Drew Findling, told TMZ that his client won’t be testifying at trial.
Summer Walker Giving Birth To Twins, Erykah Badu Seemingly Confirms
We knew she was due to become a mother of two, but it looks like the R&B star’s family is expanding by one more than expected. The relationship that resulted in Summer Walker’s first pregnancy was anything but easy for her (though it did give us the vulnerable body of work that is Still Over It). She was undeniably public with her struggles the first time around. Due to this, fans were rooting for the singer to experience a fairytale when she revealed that she was with child once again.
Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade, 26, ‘Steals’ Dads’ Detroit Piston’s Jacket For Game: Watch
Eminem‘s daughter Hailie Jade raided her dad’s closet for this look! The Just A Little Bit Shady podcast host, 26, showed off a Detroit Pistons jacket in a TikTok video on Wednesday, Dec. 21 — confessing she “stole” the item from the “Lose Yourself” rapper. “I’m not a last-minute person, but I specifically had an outfit in mind for this and it’s the holidays so why not go out on a random weeknight,” she said in the “Get Ready With Me” video as she modeled the look before heading to the game with her boyfriend. It turns out a “friend” of hers gets company tickets to see the NBA team.
So It Begins: 2 of Nick Cannon’s 6 Baby Mothers Are Beefing on Instagram
One of the mothers to Nick Cannon’s 11 children isn’t taking a liking to what she believes is Cannon’s absence in her child’s life. It all started when LaNisha Cole, 40, questioned why he frequently posted images of his other children on Instagram, but never posted images of the 3-month-old child she shares with The Masked Singer star named Onyx.
Big Scarr’s Sister Says Gucci Mane’s $20,000 for Scarr’s Funeral Only Helped With Flowers and Obituaries
The drama surrounding how much Gucci Mane contributed to the funeral arraignments for his late artist Big Scarr continues to play out online. Now, Scarr's sister is claiming the $20,000 Guwop paid to the funeral home for the Memphis rapper's funeral was not sufficient. On Monday (Jan. 9), Big Scarr's...
Memphis rapper Big Scarr dies at 22 as Gucci Mane confirms his passing with touching Instagram post
Memphis rapper Big Scarr has died at the age of 22. The musician was reported dead by The Shaderoom on Thursday, and his passing was confirmed by rapper Gucci Mane.
