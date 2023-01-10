Read full article on original website
Rob Gronkowski Reveals Which Quarterback He Wants To Play With
Rob Gronkowski is retired from professional football. However, he has oftentimes teased a potential return. His cryptic tweets and constant comments on the game have fans intrigued. However, Gronk has noted that if he does come back, he will need a record-breaking salary. At this age, it’s safe to assume that won’t happen.
Skip Bayless Explains Why Lamar Jackson Quit On Ravens
The Ravens are in a bad situation. Skip Bayless has had a busy few weeks. Between insulting Shannon Sharpe and disrespecting Damar Hamlin, Bayless is not very popular right now. However, he is still very much employed by Fox Sports, and that is definitely not going to change anytime soon.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Lamar Jackson Has A Message For Ravens Fans
It’s been a rough go for Lamar Jackson. Lamar Jackson has been dealing with a PCL injury over the last few weeks. As everyone knows, Jackson is a mobile quarterback which means he is constantly needing his knee to function. Without proper knee flexibility, he simply isn’t at his absolute best.
Stephen A. Smith Makes Interesting Tom Brady Prediction
Stephen A. isn’t the only one who agrees. Stephen A. has had some interesting sports hot takes this year. Of course, you can say that about any given year. However, there is no doubt that the NFL has given him plenty of talking points. This is especially true as it pertains to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Giants celebration after upset Wild Card win goes viral
The No. 6 seeded New York Giants pulled off the first upset of the postseason, defeating the NFC’s No. 3 seed, the Minnesota Vikings thanks to an extremely impressive performance from the offense led by quarterback Daniel Jones. The locker room was certainly hyped up following the win, resulting in an awesome celebration video going Read more... The post Giants celebration after upset Wild Card win goes viral appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sam Hubbard returns fumble 98 yards for TD in massive turnaround
The Cincinnati Bengals’ AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens turned Sunday night on a massive play at the goal line. The Ravens had the ball at the Cincinnati 1 in a 17-17 game and had a 3rd-and-goal. The Ravens had quarterback Tyler Huntley take the snap and try to jump over the... The post Sam Hubbard returns fumble 98 yards for TD in massive turnaround appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Damar Hamlin Reunites With Bills Teammates
Bills Linebacker Matthew Milano shared a photo of them together to his Instagram Story on Saturday (January 14). Tomorrow (January 16) will officially mark two weeks since Damar Hamlin suffered one of the scariest injuries that the sports world has ever seen. The world was witness to the injury occurring in the first quarter of Monday Night Football.
Jadeveon Clowney Issues Apology To Myles Garrett
Jadeveon Clowney wanted to clear the record. Jadeveon Clowney and the Cleveland Browns have been going through a breakup as of late. Clowney has made it clear that he will be leaving the Browns at the end of the season. Overall, his time with the team was fun, although it was becoming clear that he wanted out.
