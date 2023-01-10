ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aunt Gives Niece the Moody Floral Goth Room Makeover of Her Dreams

By Kourtney Borman
 5 days ago

I don’t know about you, but I personally love a great makeover. I think it is a huge chance to start something new, or at least start over, and really get a look that you absolutely love. It could be something small like changing your bedding, or swapping out the entire look of your room but big or small any change is awesome, at least in my opinion! Even better when it is done as a surprise gift for someone you love (and they love it as well!)

That is probably why I love this video from Abby of MakingItWithAbby and her top-to-bottom dark floral makeover she did for her niece’s room!

To start, the thing that I probably love most about this whole look, besides the fact that it is a surprise and it has some amazing wallpaper choices, is the fact that it is giving off dark floral fantasy vibes from start to finish.

This isn’t your typical little girl’s room, but rather something sophisticated and elegant, something sure to last the test of time, or at least until said girl’s attention and interests have moved on!

Some paneling is added th the bottom half of the walls to give them a more textured appearance and help break up the space even as absolutely gorgeous wallpaper is added to the top. A light creamy pink is then added to the now paneled wall, matching and amping up the vibe of the wallpaper.

THere are tons of other bits and bobs added as well, including flipped and refashioned old furniture that is given an upscaled look with new paint and additions, some brand new wall art, lighting, and of course a gorgeous rug that really ties the whole look in together. Honestly, the whole look is screaming dark, vintage, fantasy and I am SO here for it.


