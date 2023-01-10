Read full article on original website
mpo-mag.com
Ur24Technology, DemeTECH Forge Surgical Product Partnership
DemeTECH will manufacture Ur24Technology’s new external catheters and have exclusive worldwide distribution rights and non-exclusive U.S. distribution rights. Ur24Technology Inc. teaming up with DemeTECH Corporation to globally manufacture and distribute its surgical products. “This partnership combines the strength of each company to deliver on the core mission we share—to...
beckerspayer.com
Bright Health market president departs for digital health provider
Rondi Rabuse, former Northeast market president at Bright Health, has been named president and chief operating officer at UCM Digital Health. Ms. Rabuse served as Northeast market president at Bright Health since August 2021, according to her LinkedIn profile. According to a Jan. 10 news release, Ms. Rabuse has served...
mpo-mag.com
Regulators Must Address Complexities to Stay Abreast of Medtech AI Advancements
Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly being integrated into medical devices, and the technology is benefitting patients. But regulatory bodies are struggling to keep up with the accelerated pace of adoption, claims GlobalData. As many AI technologies have continuous learning capabilities, regulatory bodies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
mpo-mag.com
Konica Minolta Healthcare Launches New Flat Panel Detectors, X-Ray System
The KDR Flex Overhead X-ray System is a next-generation, smart radiography system that incorporates dynamic digital radiography. Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas Inc. has introduced new digital radiography (DR) solutions designed to improve the clinical value of X-ray. The company's KDR Flex Overhead X-ray System is equipped with Dynamic Digital Radiography...
Symrise Investing in Ignite Venture Studios
PARIS — German fragrance and flavors supplier Symrise is taking part in a Series A funding round of Ignite Venture Studios, which creates and invests in start-up ventures linked to beauty, health and wellness. It is based in the U.S. Terms of the investment were not disclosed. “By investing...
extension.org
2023 Leadership & Team Development offerings!
How do you know it's time to do leadership development?. What would happen if you thought about it as a habit?. This 3-part series invites individuals to get to know themselves, choose a path and take action with the power of their personal leadership philosophy!. Register here: http://pages.extension.org/bootcamp. From "Me"...
Flexport to Lay Off 20% of Its Global Workforce
Supply chain software startup Flexport is laying off 20% of its global workforce, or roughly 640 employees, according to a memo from co-CEOs Ryan Petersen and Dave Clark. The co-CEOs cited the global macroeconomic downturn and softening trade volumes, but wrote, "As the economy recovers ... we're going to need to be nimble, fiscally responsible and focused on building fast with operational excellence."
mpo-mag.com
Medcura Earns Breakthrough Status for LifeGel Absorbable Surgical Hemostat
Medcura’s formulation was designed not to swell on application. Medcura, a company focused on improving surgical bleeding management, has gained U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) breakthrough status for its LifeGel absorbable surgical hemostat. According to the company, LifeGel is the first and only hemostatic agent to receive Breakthrough...
Flexible Scheduling Software Is Now Proven in Real-World Retail Operations, Changing the Game for Retailers
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Logile, Inc., the leading retail labor planning, workforce management, inventory management and store execution provider, today reaffirmed Flexible Scheduling as a central component of the Connected Worker / Mobile Employee Engagement tenets that are key go-forward cornerstones in Logile’s commitment to modern retail solutions that address today’s challenges. Flexible Scheduling is a mobile solution that enables approved associates to bid on open shifts on demand without committing to a recurring schedule, providing flexible time, department and store options that fit within associates’ availability. The solution has proven effective for working retail operations as demonstrated at Flexible Scheduling collaborative customer, Schnuck Markets, Inc., a leading family-owned Midwestern grocery retailer. Logile continues to plan upcoming enhancements for improved functionality and engagement on this game-changing solution for retailers looking to connect with and retain associates while optimizing labor resources. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005837/en/ Flexible Scheduling is a mobile solution that enables approved associates to bid on open shifts on demand without committing to a recurring schedule, providing flexible time, department and store options that fit within associates’ availability. (Photo: Business Wire)
Louisiana bill seeks ‘fairness’ in pregnancy costs
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — As the first bills trickled in Thursday for Louisiana’s upcoming legislative session, among them is proposed legislation that would allow mothers to “recover” 50% of out-of-pocket pregnancy-related medical expenses from the father of their child. House Bill 5, which Republican state...
mpo-mag.com
Medtronic Begins Head-to-Head Stent Graft Trial with GORE
Medtronic announced the first patient enrollment in the ADVANCE trial, a head-to-head trial of two leading aortic stent graft systems, the Medtronic Endurant II/IIs and GORE Excluder AAA device family systems. It will enroll a minimum of 550 patients at up to 50 centers globally. Patients will be randomized to...
mpo-mag.com
Opticyte Gets Breakthrough Nod for Cell O2 Patient Monitor for Organ Failure
Leverages noninvasive optical spectroscopy tech to measure and spot systemic low oxygen levels inside cells. Medical device start-up Opticyte has gained breakthrough status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Cell O2 patient monitor, which provides real-time, continuous monitoring of those at risk for organ failure. Cell...
WalletHub names Massachusetts the best state for families
But the Commonwealth came in second in education and childcare to North Dakota. Personal finance website WalletHub released its rankings Monday of the best states for families, and Massachusetts is No. 1. The site compared everything from annual family income to housing affordability to unemployment and divorce rates. The Commonwealth...
mpo-mag.com
GE HealthCare to Buy IMACTIS to Boost Interventional Guidance
GE HealthCare has entered a deal to acquire IMACTIS, a company focused on computed tomography (CT) interventional guidance across a variety of care areas. IMANCTIS is a France-based company founded in 2009 and created CT-Navigation, an ergonomic universal tool providing stereotactic needle guidance to enable intuitive pre-planning and continuous control throughout a range of procedures.
Kevin Shtofman Joins Cherre as Head of Innovation
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data integration and insights platform, today announced that Kevin Shtofman has joined the team as the Head of Innovation. In this new role, Kevin will be responsible for expanding Cherre’s go-to-market capabilities, global partner alliances, and long-term strategic growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005641/en/ Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data integration and insights platform, announced that Kevin Shtofman has joined the team as Head of Innovation. (Photo: Business Wire)
mpo-mag.com
EndoTheia's Tech to Boost Endoscopic Surgery Earns Breakthrough Status
Uses tech based on extremely thin-walled, laser-machined metallic tubes to enable creation of highly flexible, steerable devices. Nashville-based EndoTheia has earned breakthrough status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its technology to radically improve minimally invasive endoscopic surgery. It’s the seventh device in the ear, nose, and throat (ENT) category to ever receive this designation.
raps.org
FDA cites Sun Pharma with litany of GMP violations, including poor aseptic practices
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) admonished Sun Pharmaceutical Industries in a recent warning letter for a several good manufacturing practice (GMP) violations, including poor aseptic practices, inadequate cleanroom design and environmental monitoring and failure to keep manufacturing equipment clean. These violations prompted FDA to place the firm on...
mpo-mag.com
Viz.ai Launches AI-Powered Viz Cardio Suite
The solution is tailored for cardiovascular care teams to help improve care pathways and grow referrals. Viz.ai has released to market a full cardiology suite to speed and improve patient access to cardiovascular treatments. The Viz Cardio Suite leverages artificial intelligence-powered disease detection, workflow optimization, and care team coordination to...
mpo-mag.com
Schott Opens New Facility in Phoenix, Arizona
Schott has opened a new facility in Phoenix, Arizona, to expand the development and manufacturing of diagnostics and life science consumables. Launching a fully integrated microfluidic foundry in the United States validates Schott’s global growth plan and increases production capabilities to help get these products to market faster and more efficiently.
zycrypto.com
Cointelegraph Introduces Accelerator Program for Promising Web3 Startups
The program’s goal is to assist Web3’s rising stars in exchange for project tokens so that they may increase their visibility in the media, the size of their communities, and the recognition of their brands. Rapid expansion and a steady stream of new ventures have driven a surge...
