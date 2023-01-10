DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Logile, Inc., the leading retail labor planning, workforce management, inventory management and store execution provider, today reaffirmed Flexible Scheduling as a central component of the Connected Worker / Mobile Employee Engagement tenets that are key go-forward cornerstones in Logile’s commitment to modern retail solutions that address today’s challenges. Flexible Scheduling is a mobile solution that enables approved associates to bid on open shifts on demand without committing to a recurring schedule, providing flexible time, department and store options that fit within associates’ availability. The solution has proven effective for working retail operations as demonstrated at Flexible Scheduling collaborative customer, Schnuck Markets, Inc., a leading family-owned Midwestern grocery retailer. Logile continues to plan upcoming enhancements for improved functionality and engagement on this game-changing solution for retailers looking to connect with and retain associates while optimizing labor resources. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005837/en/ Flexible Scheduling is a mobile solution that enables approved associates to bid on open shifts on demand without committing to a recurring schedule, providing flexible time, department and store options that fit within associates’ availability. (Photo: Business Wire)

TEXAS STATE ・ 19 MINUTES AGO