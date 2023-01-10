Read full article on original website
WBKO
Barren County Schools students named to All-State Orchestra
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Two Barren County Schools students have been named to the All-State Orchestra. Allie Walton and Rheana Britt were the two students named to the ensemble. “The arts are thriving in Barren County Schools,” officials wrote in a Facebook post.
WBKO
Franklin-Simpson High School student receives military academy nominations from Rep. James Comer
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin native, Jesse Punzalan, a student at Franklin-Simpson High School, received nominations to the United States Air Force Academy and United States Naval Academy from Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.). The nomination was one of seven in Comer’s congressional district. “On behalf of Kentucky’s 1st...
WBKO
Warren County Public School students gather to celebrate MLK
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -For its 9th year in a row, Warren County Public Schools joined together to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream. “We have some talented students in the district as far as artists as far as readers, as far as singers,” said WCPS district recruiter and co-coordinator of the MLK Day program, Michael Coleman.
