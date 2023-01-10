Read full article on original website
SUNY JCC to Host New York State DOT Welder Certification Testing Starting this Month
Allegany, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua county residents seeking New York State Department of Transportation welder certification have routinely had to travel long distances for testing. That’s changing this month when SUNY Jamestown Community College will begin offering the test at its Jamestown and Cattaraugus County campuses. Starting Jan. 13, testing is...
Small Business Development Center Hosts Women in Networking Program January 12
For over a decade, the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Jamestown Community College has hosted the Women in Networking (WIN) Chautauqua program every month. This program is for female business owners and women working in the business sector. The program is also sponsored by Community Bank. On January 12...
Audubon Camp January 16 for Ages 4-12
January Camp at Audubon Community Nature Center is a great time to be outdoors, especially if you are (or have) a child who doesn’t have school on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Children ages 4 – 12 can enjoy a day of Audubon activities at the start of the...
