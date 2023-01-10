Oh, what fresh hell is this? Paramount+ is set to drop its “Frasier” reboot, a revival of the hit ’90s sitcom that features Kelsey Grammer reprising his role as Dr. Frasier Crane. Grammer, 67, is the only star from the “Cheers” spinoff announced to return, and the forthcoming show seems to look lackluster and low-budget, sources told RadarOnline. “With the Paramount+ ‘Frasier’ reboot, you’re getting the actor you know and love in his most famous role, but you’re not getting much else,” an insider claimed. “There will be no lavish sets and none of the beloved faces fans held dear. Even the writers and producers are...

1 DAY AGO