Read full article on original website
Related
mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis is Similar to Broken Heart Syndrome in Young Men, U.S. Autopsy Study Finds
As moreautopsy research gets published in peer-reviewed journals, it is now acknowledged that the relationship between mRNA vaccine and myocarditis (inflamed heart muscles) is causal in nature; that is, mRNA vaccine is capable of causing myocarditis.
Scientists Grew Stem Cell 'Mini Brains' And Then The Brains Sort-of Developed Eyes
Mini brains grown in a lab from stem cells spontaneously developed rudimentary eye structures, scientists reported in a fascinating 2021 paper. On tiny, human-derived brain organoids grown in dishes, two bilaterally symmetrical optic cups were seen to grow, mirroring the development of eye structures in human embryos. This incredible result could help us to better understand the process of eye differentiation and development, as well as eye diseases.
hcplive.com
Atrial Fibrillation Associated with Poor Outcomes After Mechanical Thrombectomy for Stroke
Patients with AF experienced worse 90-day outcomes than those without AF, even with comparable, successful reperfusion outcomes. Individuals with atrial fibrillation (AF) treated with mechanical thrombectomy for acute ischemic stroke (AIS) experienced worse 90-day outcomes than those without AF, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis of 10 studies. The...
scitechdaily.com
Drug Discovery: Existing Medicines May Treat a Common Kidney Disease
New research findings reveal that a serious condition that can cause the kidneys to suddenly stop working could be treated with existing medicines. Scientists found that medicines usually used to treat angina and high blood pressure prevented much of the long-term damage to the kidney and cardiovascular system caused by acute kidney injury (AKI). The study, which was conducted in mice, was published on December 14, in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
optometrytimes.com
Long-term metformin use not associated with AMD risk
A multicenter US study revealed that the long-term use of metformin to treat diabetes and lifestyle changes in patients with diabetes were not associated with the risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD). A multicenter US study1 revealed that the long-term use of metformin to treat diabetes and lifestyle changes in...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Study: Visual decreases within a day after uneventful phacoemulsification surgery
With the safety and efficacy of phacoemulsification having increased to the point that it is no longer standard practice to examine patients the day after surgery, clinicians may be unfamiliar with the potential causes of reduced vision when presented with a patient in the immediate postoperative period. Visual decreases are...
Medical News Today
Can researchers use stem cells to reverse damage in degenerative eye diseases?
Transplantation of retinal neurons derived from stem cells is a promising approach for the treatment of degenerative conditions of the retina that involve the loss of neurons. The success of transplantation strategies depends on the formation of new synapses or connections between the transplanted and host retinal neurons. Stem cell-derived...
MedicalXpress
Transplanting stem cells from fetuses into people with MS reduces markers in early-stage trial
A team of researchers at IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute, working with colleagues from San Gerardo Hospital, University Vita-Salute San Raffaele, IRCCS Ca' Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico and the University of Genoa, all in Italy, has found that patients with MS who received stem cells collected from aborted fetuses showed reduced markers of the disease in an early stage trial.
New Clinical Tool Identifies Patients at High Risk for Blood Cancer
Clonal hematopoiesis (CH) is a recently characterized condition in which the genetic mutations associated with leukemia and other blood cancers are found in the blood of individuals without cancer. This pre-cancerous state is fairly common — for example, it’s present in roughly 15% of people over age 65 — but only a small percentage, around 4%, will go on to develop blood cancer. Because there is no robust, rigorous way to assess risk, clinicians have struggled to advise CH patients on what the future could hold.
technologynetworks.com
Alzheimer's Gene Tweak Gives Immune Cells a Boost
Indiana University School of Medicine researchers are studying how the reduction of a gene variant found in the brain’s immune cells could diminish the risk of late-onset Alzheimer’s disease. The research team, led by Adrian Oblak, PhD, assistant professor of radiology and imaging sciences, and Peter Bor-Chian Lin,...
Medical News Today
Inflammatory bowel disease: Why antibiotic use can increase the risk for IBD
Inflammatory bowel disease is a chronic condition. Certain factors can increase someone’s chances of developing inflammatory bowel disease. Researchers are still working to understand inflammatory bowel disease risk factors and the steps people can take to modify potential risk factors. Data from a recent study found that antibiotic use...
mpo-mag.com
Medcura Earns Breakthrough Status for LifeGel Absorbable Surgical Hemostat
Medcura’s formulation was designed not to swell on application. Medcura, a company focused on improving surgical bleeding management, has gained U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) breakthrough status for its LifeGel absorbable surgical hemostat. According to the company, LifeGel is the first and only hemostatic agent to receive Breakthrough...
The ‘Cerberus’ family of COVID variants is off the leash and spreading globally—but their bark may be a lot worse than their bite
A new study breaks down the quickly spreading variants’ common symptoms among 85 patients. Only three died.
Scientists reprogrammed mice's genes to live longer, and it worked!
Scientists at a San Diego-based biotech company Rejuvenate Bio claim to have increased the age of mice by reprogramming their genes. They believe their gene therapy actually works like a reverse aging technique that one day might be used for rejuvenating humans. The researchers introduced three reprogramming genes into mice...
mpo-mag.com
Regulators Must Address Complexities to Stay Abreast of Medtech AI Advancements
Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly being integrated into medical devices, and the technology is benefitting patients. But regulatory bodies are struggling to keep up with the accelerated pace of adoption, claims GlobalData. As many AI technologies have continuous learning capabilities, regulatory bodies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
hcplive.com
Gut Microbiota Forecasts Serological Response for COVID-19 Vaccines in IBD Patients
Gut microbiota diversity was lower in below average responders, while 39.5% of participants had a serological response below the geometric mean. Patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) who are treated with anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) medications are at a risk of a lower serological response from COVID-19 vaccinations, largely because of a lack of diversity in the gut microbiota.
mpo-mag.com
Ur24Technology, DemeTECH Forge Surgical Product Partnership
DemeTECH will manufacture Ur24Technology’s new external catheters and have exclusive worldwide distribution rights and non-exclusive U.S. distribution rights. Ur24Technology Inc. teaming up with DemeTECH Corporation to globally manufacture and distribute its surgical products. “This partnership combines the strength of each company to deliver on the core mission we share—to...
mpo-mag.com
InfuSystem, Sanara MedTech Team Up on Wound Therapy
Collaboration is designed to improve patient care and lower costs. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. and Sanara MedTech Inc. have established a partnership, SI Wound Care LLC to help improve patient outcomes, lower care costs, and boost patient and provider satisfaction. The collaboration will enable InfuSystem to offer products including Cork Medical LLC negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices and supplies and Sanara’s advanced wound care product line to new customers.
MedicalXpress
New genetic test can improve ovarian cancer treatment
A genetic test developed in a study at the University of Helsinki and Helsinki University Hospital identifies ovarian cancer patients who benefit from PARP inhibitors, a treatment option. Since the therapy is associated with potential serious side-effects, it is important to be able to target it to the patients that...
Emory Wheel
Emory researchers team up with NASA to test microgravity of cardiac cells
Researchers at Emory University School of Medicine and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta are working with NASA to experiment with cardiac cells on the International Space Station. The research strives to test whether microgravity, or the condition in which people or objects appear to be weightless, speeds up the growth of heart cells to generate better cells for heart disease research.
Comments / 0