Where Was Kai Lawrence's Father in 'The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker'?
Well, here’s a somewhat feel-good story that took a drastic, chaotic, and mind-boggling turn. In the new Netflix documentary The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker, we meet Kai Lawrence, who we later learn was born Caleb McGillvary. In 2013, Kai, a homeless surfer dude, became a viral sensation for a bizarre interview he gave after he helped rescue a woman from an abusive drunk driver. A few months later, he made headlines again — for murder.
This Local News Anchor Catapulted the Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker to Fame and Then Infamy
It's been nearly a decade since sports reporter Jessob Reisbeck was tasked with filling in for the news department at KMPH out of Fresno, Calif. On Feb. 2, 2013, he was called to the scene of a bizarre crime where a Pacific Gas & Electric worker was pinned against his truck. The man responsible was Jett Simmons McBride, who evidently targeted the PG&E employee because he was Black.
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
US student dies trying to climb into her locked Airbnb in Cancun
A 20-year-old woman from Massachusetts died while vacationing in Cancun, Mexico, after she fell from a balcony while trying to access her locked Airbnb.Leah Pearse, a nursing student at Simmons University in Boston, found herself locked out of her Airbnb in Cancun on 6 January, according to NBC Boston. She tried to access the building by climbing onto her third-floor balcony.Ms Pearse slipped during her climb and fell, reportedly dying instantly upon impact, according to her obituary.She was described as "an outstanding individual who encompassed the full range of human emotions with such a depth and compassion for other that...
Miss Thailand wore a dress made out of soda tabs at the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam's soda-tab gown paid tribute to her parents, who were garbage collectors.
Muhammad Ali Jr. Reportedly Ditched His Wife and Kids After "Inheriting Millions"
Although being a nepo baby has plenty of perks, it also comes with near-impossible expectations; take Muhammad Ali Jr., for example — he has struggled to live up to his legendary father's name. As he got older, the famed boxer's only son ended up going down a dangerous path full of drugs, homelessness, and marital issues.
Dashboard Footage Shows Car Dealership Manager Mocking Customer: "This Guy Has Gotta Be Gay"
A word of advice: Trust no one. A man recently went to a car dealership searching for a new set of wheels. As he was test-driving one of the dealership's for-sale vehicles, the dealership manager and a salesperson decided to take the customer's car out for a little bit of a joyride.
‘Married at First Sight’: Clint Says He’s Slept With 65 Different Partners, and Viewers Aren’t Impressed
After Clint revealed his total number of sexual partners in a recent episode of 'Married at First Sight,' some viewers said he should have kept that info to himself.
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Bachman–Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Died at 69 Years Old
As one of the original members of Brave Belt, which became Bachman–Turner Overdrive, Robbie Bachman's skills behind a drum kit were legendary, to say the very least. Over the course of the 1970s, Robbie, who was also known as Robin or Rob, played an integral role in Bachman–Turner Overdrive's biggest years in music by creating drum tracks for some of their biggest songs and defining the band's aesthetic.
'Skinamarink' Is Gearing up to Be the Scariest Horror Movie Ever — but What Does the Word Mean?
We can't deny that 2022 was a massive year for horror — from Barbarian to X, it seems the genre is quickly becoming one of the most reliable in the film industry. Luckily, 2023 is lining up to be another impressive year for all kinds of frightening thrills, thanks to upcoming films like Infinity Pool, Scream VI, Beau Is Afraid, and Skinamarink.
'Teen Mom's Chelsea and Cole DeBoer Talk New HGTV Show 'Down Home Fab' (EXCLUSIVE)
To some, Chelsea DeBoer (formerly Chelsea Houska) will always be remembered as one of the young moms in MTV's Teen Mom franchise from its glory days. But since her exit from Teen Mom 2 in 2020, Chelsea has distanced herself from the series and is now focused on her next big project, her own renovation show on HGTV.
Real Estate Expert Christina Hall Moves Down South in 'Christina in the Country'
Y'all, it's time to head down south for the newest HGTV series Christina in the Country. Starring Christina on the Coast star Christina Hall, the latest spinoff series features a transition from her California home to a new southern destination. Article continues below advertisement. So where was Christina in the...
TV Journalist Chris Rose Has Died at 63 — What Was His Cause of Death?
Maine's TV journalism lost one of its defining forces recently when news first broke that Chris Rose, a fixture of NEWS CENTER Maine, had died. The news that Chris had died first broke on Jan. 11, 2023 — the same day he died. Article continues below advertisement. Because so...
Kim Kardashian’s Kanye West Marriage News Reaction Leaves Fans Guessing
New year, new marriage? It’s been reported that Ye, A.K.A. Kanye West, has said “I do” to a new woman, who works for his company, Yeezy. Of course, now fans want to know how his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, the mom of their four kids together, is feeling about her former spouse making things official with someone else following their pricey divorce.
Who Is Young Otto in ‘A Man Called Otto?’ You'll Recognize His Last Name
The eternally talented Tom Hanks plays against type as a man named Otto who is angry at the world in the movie aptly named A Man Called Otto. Fans can’t help but notice that the person who plays a younger version of Otto looks a lot like the Oscar winner. Is this just good casting or is there more to it than that?
Who Is Lasher in AMC's 'Mayfair Witches'? Anne Rice Loved a Complicated "Man"
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Mayfair Witches book series and therefore potential spoilers for AMC's Mayfair Witches TV series. Over 25 years ago Anne Rice was trying to get a movie made about The Witching Hour, the book Season 1 of AMC's Mayfair Witches is based on. She was frustrated with WarnerBrothers' lack of knowledge about the source material and didn't seem to trust Hollywood with her vision. Unfortunately the studio would own the property for another three and a half years.
Claustrophobic Indie Horror Flick 'Skinamarink' Will Hit Shudder in 2023
Have you ever shut the lights, hopped into bed (as fast as your legs will let you), and stared into the black abyss? The longer you focus your weary peepers on the most distant corner of the room, the more likely you are to witness something ... move. To witness the unthinkable. Your heart will stop as you wonder if your deceitful eyes are playing tricks on you. This gut-wrenching sensation is at the heart of Kyle Edward Ball's micro-budget experimental horror film Skinamarink.
'Vikings: Valhalla' Is Just Like 'The Last Kingdom' — Are They Connected?
Everyone loves a good period piece, and the Season 1 premiere of Vikings: Valhalla exceeded all of our expectations. Following the series finale of Vikings in 2020, the historical drama series was rebooted by Netflix and renewed for Season 2 — which premiered Thursday, Jan. 12. — shortly after its release.
Fast-Paced Word-Guessing Gameshow 'Lingo' Is Back! Who was the Original 1980s Host?
Iconic drag queen, "Supermodel of the World," and Emmy-winning host and creator of the reality competition show RuPaul's Drag Race, RuPaul Charles, can turn the party. We know this. So, it's only fitting that RuPaul hosts a lively, colorful, high-energy game show. It's giving camp. That's right, RuPaul is the...
