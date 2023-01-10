ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Was Kai Lawrence's Father in 'The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker'?

Well, here’s a somewhat feel-good story that took a drastic, chaotic, and mind-boggling turn. In the new Netflix documentary The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker, we meet Kai Lawrence, who we later learn was born Caleb McGillvary. In 2013, Kai, a homeless surfer dude, became a viral sensation for a bizarre interview he gave after he helped rescue a woman from an abusive drunk driver. A few months later, he made headlines again — for murder.
This Local News Anchor Catapulted the Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker to Fame and Then Infamy

It's been nearly a decade since sports reporter Jessob Reisbeck was tasked with filling in for the news department at KMPH out of Fresno, Calif. On Feb. 2, 2013, he was called to the scene of a bizarre crime where a Pacific Gas & Electric worker was pinned against his truck. The man responsible was Jett Simmons McBride, who evidently targeted the PG&E employee because he was Black.
US student dies trying to climb into her locked Airbnb in Cancun

A 20-year-old woman from Massachusetts died while vacationing in Cancun, Mexico, after she fell from a balcony while trying to access her locked Airbnb.Leah Pearse, a nursing student at Simmons University in Boston, found herself locked out of her Airbnb in Cancun on 6 January, according to NBC Boston. She tried to access the building by climbing onto her third-floor balcony.Ms Pearse slipped during her climb and fell, reportedly dying instantly upon impact, according to her obituary.She was described as "an outstanding individual who encompassed the full range of human emotions with such a depth and compassion for other that...
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend

Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13.  “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Bachman–Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Died at 69 Years Old

As one of the original members of Brave Belt, which became Bachman–Turner Overdrive, Robbie Bachman's skills behind a drum kit were legendary, to say the very least. Over the course of the 1970s, Robbie, who was also known as Robin or Rob, played an integral role in Bachman–Turner Overdrive's biggest years in music by creating drum tracks for some of their biggest songs and defining the band's aesthetic.
Kim Kardashian’s Kanye West Marriage News Reaction Leaves Fans Guessing

New year, new marriage? It’s been reported that Ye, A.K.A. Kanye West, has said “I do” to a new woman, who works for his company, Yeezy. Of course, now fans want to know how his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, the mom of their four kids together, is feeling about her former spouse making things official with someone else following their pricey divorce.
Who Is Lasher in AMC's 'Mayfair Witches'? Anne Rice Loved a Complicated "Man"

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Mayfair Witches book series and therefore potential spoilers for AMC's Mayfair Witches TV series. Over 25 years ago Anne Rice was trying to get a movie made about The Witching Hour, the book Season 1 of AMC's Mayfair Witches is based on. She was frustrated with WarnerBrothers' lack of knowledge about the source material and didn't seem to trust Hollywood with her vision. Unfortunately the studio would own the property for another three and a half years.
Claustrophobic Indie Horror Flick 'Skinamarink' Will Hit Shudder in 2023

Have you ever shut the lights, hopped into bed (as fast as your legs will let you), and stared into the black abyss? The longer you focus your weary peepers on the most distant corner of the room, the more likely you are to witness something ... move. To witness the unthinkable. Your heart will stop as you wonder if your deceitful eyes are playing tricks on you. This gut-wrenching sensation is at the heart of Kyle Edward Ball's micro-budget experimental horror film Skinamarink.
