WTOP
Spice Suite opens new Langdon Park store, aims to empower Black women entrepreneurs
When Angel Gregorio closed on the property at 2201 Channing St. in Northeast D.C., it was the home of a tow truck company and little was happening in the industrial neighborhood. It was “ugly and gross,” she said. But after buying the commercial area in December 2021, the...
WTOP
DC police release photos of Metrobus shooting suspects
Police in D.C. have released photos of two suspects in a shooting that wounded three people, including two young children, outside a Metrobus in Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon. A man who was also wounded in the gunfire is also now under arrest after police say he boarded the bus armed...
WTOP
Metro considers plan to raise fares for many riders
It’s budget season for Metro, and right now the transit system is trying to figure out how to address rising costs and expenses, while also continuing to increase ridership. The bottom line? A lot of people can expect to pay more to ride the rails, while some may end up paying less.
WTOP
DC teacher dies after Los Angeles police encounter
A 10th grade teacher at Digital Pioneers Academy in D.C. died in Los Angeles following cardiac arrest hours after being shocked with a Taser multiple times by police. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, while visiting family in California, Keenan Anderson, 31, was stopped by L.A. police officers after a car accident and possible DUI.
WTOP
DNA match leads to indictment in 2017 arson in Loudoun County
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, InsideNoVa.com, and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. After a DNA match in the state database, a Loudoun County grand jury has indicted a 28-year-old man with arson in connection with a 2017 house fire in Round Hill.
WTOP
Montgomery Co. school board OKs plan for virtual learning during snow days
The board of education in Montgomery County, Maryland, approved a resolution on Thursday that gives its superintendent the option to switch to virtual learning on snow days. “This would just give us another option to maintain instruction if we had a multi-day event,” said Brian Hull, chief operating officer for Montgomery County schools.
WTOP
‘More burials than we thought’: Historic Bowie church begins long reckoning with slavery
For decades, the historic roots of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bowie, Maryland, have been a source of pride among parishioners. What’s less talked about is the church’s connection to slavery. The Jesuits who started the church also ran a tobacco plantation, and enslaved Black people were relied on to operate it. Much of that land was sold off, and by the 1960s, new neighborhoods were being built where tobacco leaves once grew.
WTOP
Children stand in footsteps of history, recite ‘I Have a Dream’ speech
Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday is Sunday, and a group of D.C. public school students paid tribute on Friday by reciting his most famous speech at the exact location where he delivered it. “We get to learn the words and share the very important words that Dr. King said,”...
WTOP
Will early endorsement pay off for Prince George’s Co. as legislative session begins?
Prince George’s County, Maryland, Executive Angela Alsobrooks arrived in Annapolis Wednesday morning, hours before the legislative session got underway. Though Christmas may have been a few weeks ago, she still brought a wish list of budget priorities she hopes will get filled before lawmakers adjourn in April. Alsobrooks also...
WTOP
Democrat wins special election for Fairfax Co. House seat
A Virginia House of Delegates seat in Fairfax County will stay in Democratic hands, after former teacher Holly Seibold prevailed in a special election held Tuesday. Unofficial results from the Fairfax County Board of Elections showed Seibold winning about 67% of the vote against Republican Monique Baroudi, who conceded in a brief statement on Facebook.
WTOP
Will more cameras and more fines make this deadly Prince George’s Co. road safer?
It’s been known for years as one of the D.C. region’s deadliest roads — so bad that reluctant lawmakers in Annapolis were convinced to allow for the placement of three speed cameras on Maryland Route 210. Now, lawmakers in Prince George’s County are asking for more. A...
WTOP
Student teacher’s ‘inappropriate’ lesson had children acting as slaves, landowners
Parents of fifth grade students in Centreville, Virginia, learned this week that in teaching their kids about slavery, a student teacher chose to have the children play slaves and landowners. The Fairfax County school system is addressing the inappropriate lesson. In a letter home to parents, Centreville Elementary School Principal...
WTOP
Police: Prince George’s Co. middle schoolers receive online threats
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, say they’re investigating threats made over social media extorting middle schoolers who may have been targeted. A Prince George’s police spokesperson told WTOP that four students received messages on Instagram and TikTok this week telling them that they would be harmed if they failed to pay a thousand dollars each.
WTOP
Several hurt in Bethesda apartment fire
At least five people are in the hospital after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Bethesda, Maryland. The fire started just after 4 p.m. on the second floor of an apartment building on 10300 Westlake Drive near Montgomery Mall, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer.
WTOP
Man arrested after McDonald’s stabbings in Silver Spring
A man is under arrest following a stabbing incident at a McDonald’s in Silver Spring, Maryland, earlier this week. Theodore Andrew Brandy, 34, is suspected of stabbing three men inside the McDonald’s in the 8400 block of Colesville Road on Tuesday morning. All three victims suffered injuries that were not believed to life-threatening.
WTOP
Report of gun after alleged assault places Montgomery Co. school on lockdown
A Montgomery County, Maryland, high school was put on lockdown Friday after a student reported seeing a gun outside the school. Around 10 a.m., two students from another school in the county entered Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville without authorization, a Montgomery County police news release said. The two...
WTOP
Mayor: Man who shot and killed 13-year-old is DC government employee
Members of a Northeast D.C. community are still demanding the name of a man who shot and killed a 13-year-old boy accused of breaking into cars. Mayor Muriel Bowser revealed Wednesday that the man works for the D.C. government. Bowser weighed in after meeting with school officials about the safety...
WTOP
Upper Marlboro teen charged in deadly gas station carjacking
A 17-year-old boy from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, has been arrested and charged as an adult in connection to a fatal shooting at a Largo gas station last December. Prince George’s County officers were called to a gas station in the 10000 block of Campus Way South around 11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19.
WTOP
Montgomery Co. teachers union calls for free student meals, no fees for field trips
A Maryland teachers union said that while the Montgomery County Public Schools’ new recommended school budget expands universal pre-K and waives fees for standardized tests, it still leaves many needs unaddressed. The Montgomery County Education Association is also calling for free meals to all students and the elimination of...
WTOP
Md. high school investigating after video shows student bullying classmate with special needs
Officials at a high school in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, say they are investigating after a video showing a student bullying a classmate with special needs and using racial slurs was widely shared with students and staff earlier this week. The video was shared via AirDrop on Tuesday afternoon with...
