Leesburg, VA

WTOP

DC police release photos of Metrobus shooting suspects

Police in D.C. have released photos of two suspects in a shooting that wounded three people, including two young children, outside a Metrobus in Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon. A man who was also wounded in the gunfire is also now under arrest after police say he boarded the bus armed...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Metro considers plan to raise fares for many riders

It’s budget season for Metro, and right now the transit system is trying to figure out how to address rising costs and expenses, while also continuing to increase ridership. The bottom line? A lot of people can expect to pay more to ride the rails, while some may end up paying less.
WTOP

DC teacher dies after Los Angeles police encounter

A 10th grade teacher at Digital Pioneers Academy in D.C. died in Los Angeles following cardiac arrest hours after being shocked with a Taser multiple times by police. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, while visiting family in California, Keenan Anderson, 31, was stopped by L.A. police officers after a car accident and possible DUI.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WTOP

DNA match leads to indictment in 2017 arson in Loudoun County

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, InsideNoVa.com, and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. After a DNA match in the state database, a Loudoun County grand jury has indicted a 28-year-old man with arson in connection with a 2017 house fire in Round Hill.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

‘More burials than we thought’: Historic Bowie church begins long reckoning with slavery

For decades, the historic roots of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bowie, Maryland, have been a source of pride among parishioners. What’s less talked about is the church’s connection to slavery. The Jesuits who started the church also ran a tobacco plantation, and enslaved Black people were relied on to operate it. Much of that land was sold off, and by the 1960s, new neighborhoods were being built where tobacco leaves once grew.
BOWIE, MD
WTOP

Democrat wins special election for Fairfax Co. House seat

A Virginia House of Delegates seat in Fairfax County will stay in Democratic hands, after former teacher Holly Seibold prevailed in a special election held Tuesday. Unofficial results from the Fairfax County Board of Elections showed Seibold winning about 67% of the vote against Republican Monique Baroudi, who conceded in a brief statement on Facebook.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Police: Prince George’s Co. middle schoolers receive online threats

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, say they’re investigating threats made over social media extorting middle schoolers who may have been targeted. A Prince George’s police spokesperson told WTOP that four students received messages on Instagram and TikTok this week telling them that they would be harmed if they failed to pay a thousand dollars each.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Several hurt in Bethesda apartment fire

At least five people are in the hospital after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Bethesda, Maryland. The fire started just after 4 p.m. on the second floor of an apartment building on 10300 Westlake Drive near Montgomery Mall, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer.
BETHESDA, MD
WTOP

Man arrested after McDonald’s stabbings in Silver Spring

A man is under arrest following a stabbing incident at a McDonald’s in Silver Spring, Maryland, earlier this week. Theodore Andrew Brandy, 34, is suspected of stabbing three men inside the McDonald’s in the 8400 block of Colesville Road on Tuesday morning. All three victims suffered injuries that were not believed to life-threatening.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

Mayor: Man who shot and killed 13-year-old is DC government employee

Members of a Northeast D.C. community are still demanding the name of a man who shot and killed a 13-year-old boy accused of breaking into cars. Mayor Muriel Bowser revealed Wednesday that the man works for the D.C. government. Bowser weighed in after meeting with school officials about the safety...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Upper Marlboro teen charged in deadly gas station carjacking

A 17-year-old boy from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, has been arrested and charged as an adult in connection to a fatal shooting at a Largo gas station last December. Prince George’s County officers were called to a gas station in the 10000 block of Campus Way South around 11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD

