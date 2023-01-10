“Water, water everywhere, nor any drop to drink.” — Samuel Coleridge, 1898, in “Rime of the Ancient Mariner”. It has taken an unprecedented series of multi-year droughts, conversion of thousands of California lawns to water-sparing cacti and other plants and stricter than ever water rationing in many parts of the state, but at last it’s beginning to look like Samuel Coleridge’s sailor may have been premature.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO