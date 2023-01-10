ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Is California’s drought over? Here’s what you need to know about rain, snow, reservoirs and drought

The year 2023 began with a historic bang — record precipitation and disastrous flooding throughout much of California. Parched watersheds soaked up the first rains, but soon became waterlogged. Runoff accelerated. Sodden hillsides collapsed. Rural levees burst and rivers spilled their banks. Towns went underwater. People died. Meanwhile, the...
Droughts, technology thrust desal to the fore | Thomas Elias

“Water, water everywhere, nor any drop to drink.” — Samuel Coleridge, 1898, in “Rime of the Ancient Mariner”. It has taken an unprecedented series of multi-year droughts, conversion of thousands of California lawns to water-sparing cacti and other plants and stricter than ever water rationing in many parts of the state, but at last it’s beginning to look like Samuel Coleridge’s sailor may have been premature.
California’s carbon neutrality plan lacks vital detail | Dan Walters

In mid-November, the California Air Resources Board released its long-awaited “scoping plan” for the state that “would drastically reduce its dependence on fossil fuels and get to carbon neutrality by 2045 or earlier.”. “The achievable roadmap for the world’s fourth-largest economy proposes an unprecedented shift away from...
