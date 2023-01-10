Read full article on original website
Related
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Splunk SPLK: This company that provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 73.1% over the last 60 days.
3 Turnaround Stocks With 148% to 195% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street
With the exception of the energy sector, there weren't too many bright spots last year. Each of the three major U.S. stock indexes plummeted into a bear market, with the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite -- the index responsible for lifting the stock market to new highs in 2021 -- taking it on the chin with a loss of 33%.
Stock Market News for Jan 13, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed higher on Thursday following a favorable inflation data of December. Market participants were hopeful that the magnitude of the hike in the benchmark interest rate by the Fed will be reduced in 2023. All the three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. How Did The...
Earn Passive Income for Years With This Dividend Stock
Buying United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) stock currently offers investors an opportunity to get a 3.5% dividend yield with the promise of increased dividends for many years. As a result, it's an excellent option for passive income-seeking investors, not least because the company is demonstrating its ability to increase its long-term profitability, meaning its ability to raise dividends should increase. Here's why UPS is an outstanding stock to buy for 2023.
Top Research Reports for JPMorgan Chase, Chevron & Salesforce
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Chevron Corp. (CVX) and Salesforce, Inc. (CRM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Chevron restarts production at Wheatstone gas plant
Jan 11 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp's CVX.N Wheatstone domestic gas plant has restarted activities and re-commenced supply to the Western Australia gas market, a spokesperson for the oil and gas explorer's Australian unit said on Wednesday. Gas supply to Western Australia had been cut due to an equipment failure that...
Time to Buy CVS or Oak Street Health Stock on Potential Acquisition?
News of CVS Health CVS potentially acquiring Oak Street Health OSH for $10 billion broke this week and highlighted what could be another lucrative acquisition in 2023. For Oak Street Health, the possibility of a $10 billion buyout would see shares valued at around $40 and 33% above current levels of $30 a share.
1 Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in 2023
Since the verification of its first transaction 14 years ago, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has remained the undisputed leader of the cryptocurrency industry, a market now crowded with more than 20,000 different tokens. And although it carries a sizable market cap of $330 billion today, it undoubtedly has been a polarizing asset to discuss.
Generac Holdings (GNRC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed at $111.68, marking a +1.94% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the generator maker...
Despite Fast-paced Momentum, Wabash (WNC) Is Still a Bargain Stock
Momentum investing is essentially an exception to the idea of "buying low and selling high." Investors following this style of investing are usually not interested in betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time.
This Crypto Stock Has a Lower Valuation Than Some Meme Coins. Does That Make It a Buy?
Regardless of our grades in our school Physics tests, we can all agree that Newton's law of gravity isn't easy to argue. However, even Newton's genius probably did not imagine that what goes up must come down would also serve in a metaphorical sense. In 2020 and 2021, investors witnessed...
MPW Dividend Yield Pushes Above 9%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.16), with the stock changing hands as low as $12.70 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
3 Red-Hot Solar Stocks for 2023
If you're on a quest to find this year's potential stock-market winners, just look to the sky for red-hot solar stocks for 2023. Solar energy may be the answer to nations' clean-energy ambitions, and it looks like a good time to scoop up shares of solar stocks representing fast-growing companies in the space.
Daqo New Energy (DQ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Daqo New Energy (DQ) closed the most recent trading day at $45.16, moving +1.41% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the solar...
Why Zoetis Stock Lost 40% in 2022
Shares of Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) were losing ground in 2022 as the pet pharmacist saw headwinds related to a slowdown in the pet sector. A compression in valuations in growth stocks due to rising interest rates also led investors to move money into bonds and safer stocks. According to data...
ETF of the Week: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
VettaFi’s vice chairman Tom Lydon discussed the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) on this week’s “ETF of the Week” podcast with Chuck Jaffe of “Money Life.”. JEPI has the distinction of having appeared on "ETF of the Week" before, but there’s plenty of reason...
Microsoft's $10 Billion Investment in OpenAI: How it Could Impact the AI Industry and Stock Value
Microsoft (US:MSFT) is exploring a significant investment in OpenAI, the wildly popular ChatGPT app creator. The $10 billion deal, which includes contributions from other venture firms, would put OpenAI's valuation at a whopping $29 billion, the website Semafor reported on Tuesday. As outlined, the deal would give Microsoft the majority...
Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Black Stone Minerals (BSM) closed the most recent trading day at $15.71, moving -1.5% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the...
More Likely to 5X First: CRISPR Therapeutics vs. InMode
Owning growth stocks in a bear market can be painful; fearful investors often flee to safety, and growth stocks, typically less proven or sometimes unprofitable, can become very unpopular on Wall Street. But the whims of the market don't necessarily mean that a stock can't be a good investment; growth stocks with solid fundamentals can roar back during the next bull market, generating tremendous investment returns.
Zacks Market Edge Highlights: EXAS, ZM, TSLA, ABBV, ZOM
Chicago, IL – January 12, 2023 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:
