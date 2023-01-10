7 Best Home Items To Buy at Dollar Tree in January

Need a few home essentials to refresh your living space? Stop by Dollar Tree anytime in January to find everything you need!

From storage bins to kitchen textiles, you may find yourself leaving with more items than you set out to get — but at a wildly affordable price. These are the best home items to buy at Dollar Tree this January .

Large Storage Tote With Lid

Priced at just $1.25 each, these large storage totes with lids offer plenty of space for packing up items and handles for carrying the containers. If you need to pack up holiday decorations for the season or need a new spot to store winter items like blankets or throws, these clear totes make it easy to store everything and know exactly what is inside.

Tapered Glass Champagne Flutes

Did your holiday festivities end with a few broken champagne glasses? It happens — but the great news is you don’t need to worry about spending too much money on replacements. Pick up these champagne flutes for $1.25 each at Dollar Tree and enjoy a striking addition to any event you’re celebrating in 2023.

Motivational Stone Coasters

Is one of your resolutions for 2023 to stop leaving rings from glasses and cups all over countertops or tables? Invest in these motivational stone coasters from Dollar Tree to fulfill it! Priced at just $1.25 each, these stone coasters come with motivational messages for everyone to read and reflect upon.

McCormick Melamine Kitchen Tools

For everyone who wants to make 2023 their year of cooking, the McCormick Melamine kitchen tools are a chef’s best friend. At just $1.25 , you will receive an assortment of spatulas and spoons ideal for cooking breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner

Deep clean without paying a steep price. Pick up a Pine-Sol multi-surface cleaner for $1.25 at Dollar Tree this January and use this cleaner to disinfect, clean and deodorize your home while enjoying a fresh pine scent.

Scrub Buddies Heavy-Duty Scrub Sponges

Dollar Tree has all of your cleaning supplies in one place. Grab Scrub Buddies scrub sponges for $1.25 each. Or pick other Scrub Buddies brand cleaning supplies including squeegees, latex gloves and toilet bowl brushes.

Downy Unstoppables In-Wash Odor Defense

Keep freshly cleaned clothes smelling fantastic for hours. Pick up this Downy Unstoppables In-Wash Odor Defense in an April Fresh scent for $1.25 each. And don’t forget to explore all of Dollar Tree’s outstanding laundry care products, where you can find everything from detergent to stain removers.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 7 Best Home Items To Buy at Dollar Tree in January