ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

7 Best Home Items To Buy at Dollar Tree in January

By Heather Taylor
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AZB8h_0k9em0Ek00

Need a few home essentials to refresh your living space? Stop by Dollar Tree anytime in January to find everything you need!

Find Out: 10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023
Read: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases

From storage bins to kitchen textiles, you may find yourself leaving with more items than you set out to get — but at a wildly affordable price. These are the best home items to buy at Dollar Tree this January .

Large Storage Tote With Lid

Priced at just $1.25 each, these large storage totes with lids offer plenty of space for packing up items and handles for carrying the containers. If you need to pack up holiday decorations for the season or need a new spot to store winter items like blankets or throws, these clear totes make it easy to store everything and know exactly what is inside.

Tapered Glass Champagne Flutes

Did your holiday festivities end with a few broken champagne glasses? It happens — but the great news is you don’t need to worry about spending too much money on replacements. Pick up these champagne flutes for $1.25 each at Dollar Tree and enjoy a striking addition to any event you’re celebrating in 2023.

Motivational Stone Coasters

Is one of your resolutions for 2023 to stop leaving rings from glasses and cups all over countertops or tables? Invest in these motivational stone coasters from Dollar Tree to fulfill it! Priced at just $1.25 each, these stone coasters come with motivational messages for everyone to read and reflect upon.

Take Our Poll: How Big of a Sign-Up Bonus Would It Take for You To Change Banks?

McCormick Melamine Kitchen Tools

For everyone who wants to make 2023 their year of cooking, the McCormick Melamine kitchen tools are a chef’s best friend. At just $1.25 , you will receive an assortment of spatulas and spoons ideal for cooking breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner

Deep clean without paying a steep price. Pick up a Pine-Sol multi-surface cleaner for $1.25 at Dollar Tree this January and use this cleaner to disinfect, clean and deodorize your home while enjoying a fresh pine scent.

Scrub Buddies Heavy-Duty Scrub Sponges

Dollar Tree has all of your cleaning supplies in one place. Grab Scrub Buddies scrub sponges for $1.25 each. Or pick other Scrub Buddies brand cleaning supplies including squeegees, latex gloves and toilet bowl brushes.

Downy Unstoppables In-Wash Odor Defense

Keep freshly cleaned clothes smelling fantastic for hours. Pick up this Downy Unstoppables In-Wash Odor Defense in an April Fresh scent for $1.25 each. And don’t forget to explore all of Dollar Tree’s outstanding laundry care products, where you can find everything from detergent to stain removers.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 7 Best Home Items To Buy at Dollar Tree in January

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

Recycle coffee canisters into cute, sealing kitchen storage containers with a few supplies

Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
WISCONSIN STATE
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
msn.com

Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items

Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
PureWow

6 Living Room Trends That Are Taking Over in 2023

To uncover the biggest 2023 living room trends, we tapped interior designers and experts for their decor inspiration, from fresh twists on fireplaces to the surprising color that’s making a comeback.
Thrillist

McDonald's Will Serve 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers This Week

McDonald’s keeps dishing up deals in December. It put together a string of 21 days where it will serve up a daily special to entice you to swing through its drive-thru. This week, it is going back to the well with a deal you have seen earlier in the week if you have been paying attention. From December 22 to 23, you can grab a 50-cent Double Cheeseburger through the chain’s mobile app.
Bay Area Entertainer

Coffee filters .... Who knew!

And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
gamblingnews.com

Lucky Winner Forgets Lottery Ticket in a Shopping Cart

Winning the lottery regardless of the amount brings excitement to everyone who gambles. Only recently, one lucky winner forgot their ticket in a shopping cart. Luckily, the ticket was uncovered by an honest man that now wants to return it to its owner. Big Lottery Prize Forgotten in a Shopping...
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
233K+
Followers
16K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy