Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Susquehanna Valley High School Teacher Heads to Washington, D.C.
Laura Mecca-Retzlaff, a special education teacher who consults and teaches social studies attended the White House History Teacher Institute last summer. This summer, Mecca-Retzlaff is attending as a master teacher, leading her own interactive session on White House history. The program is put on by the White House Historical Association,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
County Clerk's Office to be Closed for Repairs
The Broome County Clerk's Office will be closed in two weeks for construction. Officials with the clerk's office say the office will be closed on Friday, January 27th so members of the county's building and grounds staff can make scheduled upgrades and improvements. This is part of the ongoing building-wide...
Binghamton’s ‘most notorious slumlord’ pays $1,750 fine
Isaac Anzaroot appeared in front of City Court Judge Daniel Seiden to agree to a plea deal with the city for 5 of the more than 2 dozen code violation cases currently against him.
Trial to begin for man dubbed ‘most notorious slumlord’
The trial will begin tomorrow for the man Mayor Jared Kraham has called Binghamton’s most notorious slumlord.
“Ultimately, my beliefs cost me my job” Former Elmira Police Chief Alvernaz speaks out since departure
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Days following his departure as Elmira’s Chief of Police, Anthony Alvernaz has released a statement regarding the situation. In a statement Alvernaz said, I want to thank the many members of the community who have contacted me and my family with words of encouragement and support over these last 24 hours. […]
Activists demand firing of Binghamton cop
Following a controversial Binghamton Police Department arrest that occurred on New Year's Day, Justice and Unity for the Southern Tier (JUST) is holding a news conference today at Binghamton City Hall.
Binghamton woman wanted for robbery, bail jumping
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Kiana Montanez on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: January 13, 2023
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, as long as the low temperatures continue through this weekend, the cutting and harvesting of ice on Cutler Pond will begin next week. The Vail-Ballou Company is expanding. It was announced today that new buildings...
Stolen truck found abandoned in Schuyler County forest
CATHARINE, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reported a stolen vehicle was found abandoned on State land in Schuyler County. The DEC said around 2:23 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2023, a Forest Ranger on patrol found an abandoned truck without license plates in Connecticut Hill Wildlife Management Area in Schuyler […]
Two charged with stealing car, leading Tioga Co. pursuit
Two are charged with stealing a vehicle and leading police on a pursuit in Tioga County.
Winter weather advisory issued for CNY; weather service cautions freezing drizzle
Syracuse, N.Y. — The National Weather Service on Monday issued a winter weather advisory for Central New York, with freezing drizzle, ice accumulations and light snow. The advisory for northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Cortland, Chenango and Otsego counties began at 10:15 p.m. Monday and will stay in effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to the weather service.
Man sentenced for selling meth, fentanyl at a Best Western Hotel
SAYRE, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A New York man has been sentenced after investigators found him selling drugs at a Best Western Hotel. On Thursday, Tuan T. Vo, 36, of Owego, New York, was sentenced to a maximum of over 36 years in state prison. He was previously found guilty of possessing over 2.5 grams of […]
Two charged with Arson following Owego explosion
Two have been charged with Arson following an explosion at a residence in the Village of Owego.
whcuradio.com
Second fire on Ithaca’s North Side is under investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A house on Ithaca’s North Side is damaged this morning after a fire last night. Lieutenant Jim Wheal says firefighters found flames in the second story of the 2-story house on Hancock Street and worked quickly to locate and extinguish the fire. No one was injured, and three cats and two bearded dragons were safely rescued. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Tioga County Sheriff's Blotter
Several people were arrested and charged for various incidents occurring in Tioga County, according to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office. Joseph A. Calla and Samuel J. Pierce were both charged after a vehicle larceny from a driveway. The office says Calla and Pierce became involved in a police pursuit after...
NewsChannel 36
Chemung County Sheriff's Police arrest suspect for criminal possession of stolen property
Elmira, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Alex J. Aumick, age 23, of 520 South Avenue in the City of Elmira, for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th Degree- Motor Vehicle and Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree, both are Class E Felony offenses of the New York State Penal Law.
ithaca.com
Tompkins County Deputies Make Narcotics Arrest
Tompkins County Sheriff Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Sheffield Road in the town of Enfield on January 8 after observing a vehicle operating without a valid inspection. In the process of questioning the driver during the stop, deputies were assisted by the Schuyler County Sheriffs Office and their narcotics canine. The questioning escalated to a search of the vehicle. During the search deputies found “approximately 4.9 ounces of crystal like substance.”
ithaca.com
Masonic Temple Eyesore Scars Ithaca’s Downtown Appeal
Like an old, rotting barge chained to a downtown pier, the former Ithaca Masonic Temple building at 117 N. Cayuga Street has sat idle and all but abandoned in the heart of our city for nearly three decades. All around it, creative designers and developers are revitalizing our city’s core with attractive buildings and public spaces. Yet this eyesore, built in 1926, remains cold and lifeless. The neglected form invokes a sense of mystery and intimidation for locals and visitors alike.
whcuradio.com
Three charged for shoplifting at Ithaca Mall
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – Three Syracuse women will face felony charges in Lansing Town Court. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shoplifting complaint at Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Shops at Ithaca Mall on Wednesday, January 4th. Authorities were able to intercept the suspects without incident as they attempted to leave the parking lot. Stolen merchandise valued at over $3,000 was recovered. 19-year-old Oriana Fulton, 19-year-old Zareaha Felder, and 21-year-old Shariel Montes-Rivera are each charged with felony grand larceny and misdemeanor conspiracy.
JoAnn Fabrics Preparing to Move Vestal Store to Larger Site
A Vestal retailer specializing in crafting, sewing and home decorating items will be moving out of the location it has occupied for decades. The JoAnn Fabrics store is expected to move from its current site at 736 Vestal Parkway East. The business will relocate to what now is a vacant space in the Parkway Plaza, about two miles east of the present operation.
Comments / 0