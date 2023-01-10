NEW ORLEANS (25-17) at DETROIT (12-33) 6 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM. New Orleans and Detroit are in opposite conferences and reside in different tiers of the NBA standings, yet their Dec. 7 matchup in the Crescent City evolved into a relatively heated affair. The Pelicans eventually posted a 104-98 victory, but not before a few testy exchanges and technical fouls being whistled against both clubs (Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic was ejected in the third quarter). As Pelicans head coach Willie Green said afterward, “We had to win ugly.” The Associated Press game recap noted, “The Pistons tried to be physical with (Zion) Williamson, knocking or pulling him to the floor more than once.” Williamson (hamstring) will be a DNP on Friday, altering New Orleans’ frontcourt from a month ago (Jaxson Hayes and Willy Hernangomez did not play against the Pistons).

DETROIT, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO