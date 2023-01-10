Read full article on original website
Cavs at Trail Blazers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
Cleveland looks to sweep the two-game season series against the Portland Trail Blazers tonight in Portland. The Cavs topped the Blazers in Cleveland right before Cleveland and Portland is coming off their fourth straight loss, falling to the Magic at home on Tuesday. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio. LISTENWTAM 1100,...
NBA Twitter goes nuts as Jordan Clarkson, Jazz outduel Donovan Mitchell, Cavs in homecoming
The Utah Jazz pulled off the biggest trade of the offseason when they sent Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for a package headlined by Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton. Many expected the Jazz to plummet down the standings as a result. However, on Tuesday night, the Jazz showed that they’re here to stay as plucky contenders for a playoff spot after they weathered a barrage from their old superstar, thanks to Jordan Clarkson’s fourth-quarter heroics.
3 2022 NBA lottery picks Bucks rookie MarJon Beauchamp is outplaying
MarJon Beauchamp was the 24th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks, the Bucks’ first first round pick since Donte DiVincenzo in 2019. MarJon has carved out a decent role with the Bucks this season after showing his potential early in the season. Since returning from an illness that kept him out for a handful of games, Beauchamp has continued showing his potential.
Blazers star Damian Lillard reacts to 50-point night gone to waste in loss vs. Cavs
The Portland Trail Blazers are currently in the midst of their toughest stretch of the season, having lost four in a row entering their Thursday night game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thus, Damian Lillard knew what he had to do and put the Blazers on his back once more as he tallied a season-high 50 points on 16-28 shooting from the field, doing everything in his power to will his team to victory.
2016 Cleveland Cavaliers: Where Are They Now?
The 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers shocked the world when they came back from a 3-1 deficit and beat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.
Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Cavs-Trail Blazers Game
Damian Lillard is on the injury report for Thursday’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers.
Cleveland Cavaliers Hire Former Fan-Favorite Player
On Friday, the Cleveland Cavaliers announced that they have hired former Cavaliers and Warriors center Anderson Varejao as a Player Development Consultant and Global Ambassador.
Pool Report on the Final Seconds of Regulation of Tonight’s Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers Game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Dan Woike (L.A. Times) with Crew Chief Josh Tiven following tonight’s Mavericks at Lakers Game. QUESTION: Why did Russell Westbrook shoot two free throws with 11.8 seconds remaining and not Dennis Schroder?. TIVEN: Because Bullock fouled Westbrook not Schroder and that was...
"A Typical Jazz Night" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Cleveland
It’s rare, but Tuesday night might’ve been the best of both worlds for the Utah Jazz. Not only did they honor former Jazzman Donovan Mitchell in his return to Vivint Arena — and he put on a show — the Jazz were able to overcome their late-game struggles and pick up the 116-114 win in dramatic fashion.
Roundball Roundup: How Lauri Markkanen ended up on NBA Today
NBA Today is ESPN’s daily flagship show covering the NBA. It entertains and informs. And Lauri Markkanen hopped on the ESPN show to discuss his 49-point explosion against the Houston Rockets. One of the producers is Greg Condas, a Southern California native and Jazz fan. He described the process...
Some big, memorable single-game crowds in NBA history
Fans have fueled the NBA’s global presence for decades. The explosion of national television audiences in the 1980s and live-stream viewers in the 21st century each served as pivotal launching pads for the visibility of the league and its stars. But attending the game itself remains the ultimate experience,...
NBA Fantasy: 5 first-half surprises
We’ve reached the halfway point of the NBA regular season, so it’s a good time to take a minute to reflect on the fantasy basketball landscape. Let’s dive into five players who have been a pleasant surprise in the first half and discuss if they can continue to remain as productive down the stretch.
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Jan. 12
This has been a fun week of basketball. We knew that would be the case when we saw the stupendous scheduling at the beginning of the week, and it’s turning out to be one of my best weeks of the year. The number of injuries has been frustrating from a fan perspective, but it does open up a ton of doors when talking about DFS. With that in mind, let’s kick things off.
Veteran big man Derrick Favors inks deal with Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks today announced the signing of 12-year NBA veteran center Derrick Favors to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed. In 12 NBA seasons, Favors has seen action in 790 career games (503 starts), owning averages of 10.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.19 blocks in 24.3 minutes (.534 FG%, .663 FT%). He is one of only 12 active players with over 8,000 total points (8,354), 5,500 rebounds (5,608), 900 blocks (938) and 500 steals (577). Among active players, Favors ranks 17th in offensive rebounds (1,933), as well as 18th in field goal percentage (.534%) and blocks (938). Throughout his career, the newest Hawk has played for New Jersey (2010-11), Utah (2010-19, 2020-21), New Orleans (2019-20) and Oklahoma City (2021-22).
Keys to the Game - 01.13.23 (Bulls vs Thunder)
The Chicago Bulls (19-23) look to bounce back after coming up short the other night in Washington, DC, by welcoming the Oklahoma City Thunder (19-23) to the United Center to close-out the season series between the two. In the first meeting in OKC back on November 25, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (SGA) scored 30 points, including five straight free-throws in the final minute of overtime, to lead the Thunder to a 123-119 victory over the Bulls.
Herb Jones questionable for Friday game at Detroit
New Orleans second-year wing Herb Jones (right low back contusion) is listed as questionable on Thursday’s official injury list submitted to the NBA. Three Pelicans players remain out, including Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain). On...
Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic top list of scorers on pull-up shots
There’s been an ongoing discussion over the past few weeks about the explosion of individual offense around the league so far this season, with 40-point and 50-point games spiking toward Wilt Chamberlain-era numbers. While we don’t have player tracking data that goes back that far, we are 10 seasons...
Turnover-Prone Hornets Get Swept In Toronto To Finish Road Trip
Season-High 32 PTS for Ball, But Giveaways and Fouling Crush Charlotte’s Chances. Back-to-back north-of-the-border outings this week for the Charlotte Hornets produced the same result – although for largely different reasons – the second of which was a 124-114 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night.
C's Role Players Step Up in Brooklyn, Cool Off Nets
The Boston Celtics rolled into Brooklyn Thursday, down two starters on the second night of a back-to-back, to face a Nets team that had piled up 18 wins in its previous 20 outings. Despite having no Jaylen Brown, no Al Horford, and getting the lowest-scoring effort out of Jayson Tatum...
Gameday update: Pelicans at Pistons (1/13/2023)
NEW ORLEANS (25-17) at DETROIT (12-33) 6 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM. New Orleans and Detroit are in opposite conferences and reside in different tiers of the NBA standings, yet their Dec. 7 matchup in the Crescent City evolved into a relatively heated affair. The Pelicans eventually posted a 104-98 victory, but not before a few testy exchanges and technical fouls being whistled against both clubs (Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic was ejected in the third quarter). As Pelicans head coach Willie Green said afterward, “We had to win ugly.” The Associated Press game recap noted, “The Pistons tried to be physical with (Zion) Williamson, knocking or pulling him to the floor more than once.” Williamson (hamstring) will be a DNP on Friday, altering New Orleans’ frontcourt from a month ago (Jaxson Hayes and Willy Hernangomez did not play against the Pistons).
