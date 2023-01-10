Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
This Crypto Influencer Predicts Bitcoin Price At $25,000-$30,000 Soon
The start of 2023 is bringing a different phase in the crypto market. Over the past few days, most crypto assets have regained value. The bullish trend has spiked a new sentiment in the market as several positive predictions have emerged. Ben Armstrong, a popular YouTuber known as BitBoy, predicted...
NEWSBTC
Peter L. Brandt Claims Bitcoin Is Putting In Its Cycle Low “Now”
Career commodities trader Peter L. Brandt is now claiming that Bitcoin is putting in a “low for this cycle now,” according to a new TradingView post. This call for a bear market bottom is already being met with skepticism, but given the chilling accuracy at which Brandt had made related to his cryptocurrency bets in the past, there could be more validity than investors are ready to accept.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Spikes To $19K, Why BTC Could Correct Lower In Short Term
Bitcoin price climbed further higher above $18,500. BTC tested the $19,000 resistance zone and is currently consolidating gains. Bitcoin climbed further higher above the $18,000 and $18,500 resistance levels. The price is trading above $18,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a connecting bullish trend line forming...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Touches $20,000 For First Time Post-FTX Collapse
Bitcoin price has tapped $20,000 for the first time since the FTX. Not only was the level important support that broke down during the contagion, but it was also the former 2017 all-time high. Here’s what the recent price move could mean for the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin Reaches Key...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Funding Rates Hit 14-Month High – What Could This Mean For The Market Leader?
The crypto market has started the year 2023 with a remarkable, bullish run. Over the last few days, several assets have recorded significant profits and are starting to pull through the crypto winter. Most notably, Bitcoin, the market leader and the world’s biggest digital asset, has been one of the...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Mining Stocks In Solid Gains As Crypto Market Rallies
Following the ongoing rally in the crypto market, the stocks of the top five leading Bitcoin mining companies have surged in value, amassing solid gains. Major crypto stocks are also rising and have recorded massive gains in recent weeks. Though investors are still skeptical if this is genuinely the real...
NEWSBTC
Popular Crypto Analyst Goes Bullish On BTC And AVAX, Here’s What He Said
Due to the Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto market uncertainty, predicting the following trend pattern for crypto assets is usually difficult. However, analysts have always released predictions for most crypto assets. While some projections turned out to be accurate, some still failed to happen as predicted. One analyst became popular for...
NEWSBTC
Solana Gains 40% As Crypto Market Continues Its Recovery
Following the heavy market crash late last year, the crypto landscape has been on a steady path to recovery, with the altcoins leading the way. Solana(SOL) is one of these many altcoins, and it has kicked off the weekend with an explosive start. According to data by CoinGecko, SOL has...
NEWSBTC
Chainlink Bullish Divergence: What To Expect In 2023
The Chainlink price has had a somewhat mediocre performance over the past few months. Once a cryptocurrency that was within the top 10 by market capitalization, LINK has currently slipped to 22nd place. However, within the next few months, Chainlink could be poised to outperform other cryptocurrencies. In addition to...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Short Squeeze: $93 Million Shorts Liquidated In One Hour
Data shows a large amount of shorts have been liquidated in the Bitcoin futures market in the past day as BTC pushes above $19,000. $93 Million Bitcoin Shorts Were Wiped Out In Only 1 Hour. As per data from the on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, short liquidations have spiked in the...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Bearish Signal: Spot And Derivative Reserves Shoot Up
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin spot and derivative exchange reserves have both shot up recently, a sign that could be bearish for the price. Bitcoin Spot And Derivative Reserves Register Growth. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the open interest and the funding rates are also...
NEWSBTC
BONK Tumbles 66% – Can The ‘Dogecoin Killer’ Live Up To Its Name?
The previous 24 hours have been impressive for the cryptocurrency market, which is seeing a broad-based rebound on numerous fronts. Despite this development, as evidenced by a combined crypto market valuation increase of 3.4% to $880 billion as of Thursday, Solana’s newly minted canine-centered memecoin BONK has experienced a huge price decline relative to its competitors.
NEWSBTC
Binance listing January 31, 2023 Toon Finance Coin Shakes Meme Coin industry 13 Days Left
What is Binance? The World’s Leading Crypto Exchange Platform. In recent years, cryptocurrency has become an increasingly popular way for investors to diversify their portfolios. With its promise of anonymity, high liquidity, and low transaction fees, it’s no surprise that many investors have turned to crypto as a reliable investment option. But if you want to invest in cryptocurrency, you’ll need a platform to do so. Enter Binance – the world’s leading crypto exchange platform.
NEWSBTC
Keep Calm, Fly High with HyperWallet Token (HWT) on PancakeSwap
Following an acute rise of 30% in liquidity mining, HyperWallet Token (HWT) has finally broken the resistance stronghold. It soared to a new height of $0.047, which is 470% of robust appreciation from its official listing on PancakeSwap in less than 2 months. Started from $0.01, it is truly defying the laws of gravity in the awfully cold and brazen “crypto winter” now.
NEWSBTC
ICO Toon Finance Presale Meme Coin raises over 5 Million in presale 13 days left Last Call for Early Investors
Memecoins Toon Finance (TFT) Vs Bitcoin: What’s the Difference?. Cryptocurrency is becoming increasingly popular, with an ever-growing number of people investing in digital coins. But with so many different kinds of cryptocurrency to choose from, it can be difficult to decide which one is right for you. Two of the most popular cryptocurrencies are Bitcoin and memecoins. So what’s the difference between them? Let’s take a closer look.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Weekend Run Breaches $20,000 Mark, Dominates The Altcoins
Even if the cryptocurrency industry crashed in 2022, Bitcoin’s status as the “alpha coin” has remained remarkably stable. With a market capitalization of over $398 billion and a trading volume of $24,180,295, Bitcoin’s dominance in the last 24 hours has increased by 43%. According to market...
NEWSBTC
Market Update: BNB (BNB), Polygon (MATIC), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Which One Is The Best Investment For 2023?
After an eventful year, we look towards 2023 to answer the question, which of these three coins is the best investment? Simply put, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is the clear winner when compared to BNB (BNB) and Polygon (MATIC). But why is this?. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Becomes The Leading Pick!. First,...
NEWSBTC
Stellar (XLM) Poised To Rally? Ukrainian Bank Reveals Successful E-Money Pilot
The Stellar (XLM) price remains in a long-term downtrend. After seeing an all-time high of nearly $0.81 on May 10, 2021, XLM’s price has fallen massively. Currently, XLM is 90.6% down from its ATH. Since October 2021, Stellar has also been in a descending trend channel. At press time,...
NEWSBTC
Chainlink Bullish Signal: LINK Address Activity Returns To 2021 Levels
Data shows Chainlink address activity has returned to 2021 levels recently, a sign that could turn out to be bullish for the asset’s value. Chainlink Daily Active Addresses At High Levels Recently. According to data from the on-chain analytics firm Santiment, this increase in LINK activity first started around...
NEWSBTC
Fluf World (FLUF) and Creeps Genesis Count Losses as Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Keeps Soaring Higher
Millions of cryptocurrency investors across the globe are hit by the depreciation the crypto market experienced recently. Fluf World (FLUF) and Creepz Genesis (CBC) are not spared of the dip. On the contrary, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) gains, as more investors show interest in the promising cryptocurrency project. Let’s take a...
Comments / 0