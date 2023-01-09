Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
With budget surplus, Alabama lawmakers consider tax rebates
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers are eyeing possible tax rebates as the state sees a budget surplus of more than $2.7 billion. Legislators will face decisions on what to do with the rare surplus, including how much to save and how to spend the rest. The state budget that funds education has a $2.7 billion surplus, according to the Legislative Services Agency. The state general fund has a smaller surplus of $351 million.
WTOK-TV
Brandon Presley launches campaign for Miss. governor, running against incumbent Reeves
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday morning, Public Service Commissioner and former Mayor of Nettleton Brandon Presley announced the launch of his campaign for governor of Mississippi. The 45-year-old submitted qualifying papers to run as a democrat against incumbent Tate Reeves. Presley, along with a press release, debuted a launch video...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi Governor’s race latest: Democrat Brandon Presley is running
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - 2023 is a statewide election year, and campaigns are getting kicked off. The latest development; Northern District Public Service Commissioner Democrat Brandon Presley is throwing his name in the hat in the race for Governor. We’re more than six months away from party primaries, and the...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus releases 2023 policy agenda
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Lawmakers get a lot of requests each session. And today’s calls to action are from some of their own. The legislative black caucus is hoping their fellow members won’t throw away their ideas. But instead, realize many of them are tied to ongoing problems.
WTOK-TV
Widespread damage across Alabama following tornado outbreak
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Significant damage is being reported from Thursday’s severe storms and tornado outbreak across much of central Alabama. According to the Autauga County EMA, there are multiple reports of homes damaged, trees down, and injuries in the Old Kingston area after damaging storms moved through the area.
WTOK-TV
State lawmaker says Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday should be celebrated without holiday for Robert E. Lee
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi lawmaker has drafted a bill to remove the celebration of Robert E. Lee on the same day the state honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Representative Kabir Karriem of Columbus says Dr. King and his work for civil rights and equality deserve to be celebrated without the history of the Confederate General. He says Mississippi should solely recognize Dr. King’s birthday.
WTOK-TV
14th pediatric death from COVID-19 confirmed in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health Wednesday confirmed the 14th COVID-19 death in a child under 18. Since the first cases of COVID-19 were identified in Mississippi in March 2020, the MSDH has reported the following pediatric deaths:. 2020. One death in the 1-5 year age...
WTOK-TV
Gov. Reeves bans TikTok from Miss. government devices
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tate Reeves issued a directive to Mississippi departments and agencies, banning TikTok from all state-issued government devices and the state’s network. The directive was announced in a letter from Reeves to department and agency heads. He said it would better safeguard sensitive information and protect critical infrastructure from TikTok.
WTOK-TV
Three from 186th ARW are ‘Airmen of the Year’
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three airmen with the 186th Air Refueling Wing were announced as the 2023 Outstanding Airmen of the Year for the Mississippi Air National Guard. Each year candidates are selected at the wing level and submitted for consideration to represent at the state level. Recipients for 2023 are Airman 1st Class Mark Gutierrez, Tech. Sgt. William A. Smith and Master Sgt. Hank Fairchild. These airmen demonstrated exceptional leadership, outstanding job performance and commitment to the advancement of fellow airmen.
WTOK-TV
Two new cannabis facilities in Meridian in construction phase
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The largest medical marijuana supplier in the state of Mississippi has a location under construction in Meridian. News 11 also spotted a new dispensary with its name already up on the building. Southern Crop, located at 202 49th Avenue, is owned by pharmacist Randy Mire, who...
WTOK-TV
MSDH reports higher levels of COVID-19 in Mississippi
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Devastating news as the Mississippi State Department of Health reports an infant death due to COVID-19. This is the 14th COVID-19 death in a child under 18 since 2020, and infection levels are trending in parts of the state. After weeks of low numbers of...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi Farm Bureau responds to soaring egg prices
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The price of eggs across the nation remains on the rise as the Avian Influenza outbreak has now wiped out roughly 45 million farm-raised hens. The virus, otherwise known as “Bird Flu,” took its toll towards the start of the holiday season as turkeys became more expensive for customers.
