Which Commanders might have played their last game for Washington?

Each NFL team will also begin to look through rosters and make film reviews, helping them determine from which players they should move on next season.

Certainly there are already some players that come to mind that the Commanders will not invite back next season. It’s early, so no need for detailed explanations at this point. But here are some names to prepare yourselves that you might not be seeing in the Burgundy and Gold next season.

OFFENSE

The offensive line is the first place (I feel) the Commanders will need to bring in some new personnel Trai Turner certainly had his struggles at times. He is only age 29, but he appears to be the first that needs to be replaced. Nick Martin and Wes Martin did not impress. Andrew Norwell was up and down and at 31, his future may be up in the air.

Saahdiq Charles, a 2020 draft pick, has yet to establish himself in his three seasons. But will probably get at least one more season to prove why or why not they should keep him. Tyler Larsen is 31 and Chase Roullier is 29, both suffering bad injuries lately. Roullier was very steady, and very dependable until season-ending injuries came his way in 2021 and 2022. His play has been missed most by the Commanders.

Certainly, it did not work out for QB Carson Wentz. His salary is too high and his production too low. Might Ron Rivera be ready to move on from Taylor Heinicke and bring in another veteran?

Tight end Logan Thomas (31) makes good money, but his production was down this year. I certainly realize he was recovering from a December ACL injury and is to be commended for his efforts. However, the Commanders have gotten younger at TE this season with the additions of rookies Cole Turner, Armani Rogers and Curtis Hodges. Might the Commanders attempt to restructure with Thomas?

Kicker Joey Slye was at times excellent. Frankly, the Commanders don’t win in Philadelphia without the spectacular night Joey Slye contributed. But he also struggled at times this season. His final game certainly didn’t help his job security.

Running back J.D. McKissic re-injuring his neck a second consecutive year could be dangerous for him. Receivers Alex Erickson and Dax Milne might not have done enough.

Tomorrow: A quick glance at the defense