ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
connect-bridgeport.com

911 Officials: Home in Region is Struck by Lightning

According to WDTV, emergency crews responded to a home in Monongalia County Thursday after officials said lightning stuck it. Lightning struck a home on Bennett Dr. in Brookhaven around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. Officials said there was smoke showing from the home when...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Barry Balon Files to Run for Seat on City Council

The filing period to run in Bridgeport’s June 13 city election began Monday. On Tuesday, the first candidate put their name into the hat. Barry Balon, who ran for Council in 2021 and barely missed making the cut, became the first individual to file for one of two seats up for the municipal election in June. The position of city recorder is also up for election. His reason for running, he said, is simple.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Gov. Justice Talks Importance of His Income Tax Proposal During Administrative Update Briefing

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and his weekly press conferences switched gears on Thursday with the first-ever Justice administrative update briefing. In regard to COVID, Justice said little and for the first time in years did not read the number of deaths related to COVID at the start of the briefing or at any other point.
connect-bridgeport.com

Investigation Under Way as Body is Found in Area

According to WDTV, an investigation is underway after a body was found in Fairmont, police said. The body was discovered Tuesday by maintenance workers in a wooded area off Stoney Rd., Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine said. The body was badly decomposed, and had likely been in the area for...
FAIRMONT, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Shinnston Man Facing Life in Prison Following Plea of Guilty for First-Degree Murder, First-Degree Robbery

According to WBOY, a man who has been charged with murder and robbery in Barbour County could face life in prison following his guilty plea. According to the Barbour County Prosecutor’s Office, before Circuit Judge Shawn Nines on Monday, Stoane Binegar, 20, of Shinnston, pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an incident in Jan. 2022 at the Pleasant Creek Wildlife Management Area shooting range.
SHINNSTON, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Status of Justice's First Administration Update Briefing

As noted last week and three times this week,, Gov. Jim Justice announced his weekly statewide press conferences will no longer be called COVID-19 briefings, but will be dubbed "Justice Administration Update." The first such update has been scheduled for noon today. Direct access to live video feed for the...
connect-bridgeport.com

Gov. Justice to Deliver State of State Address Tonight

Gov. Jim Justice will deliver his seventh State of the State Address to a joint session of the West Virginia Legislature in the House of Delegates chamber, Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 7 p.m. The live video link for the event is below.
connect-bridgeport.com

State's Mountaineer Heritage Season for Deer, Bear, and Turkey to Open for Four Days Beginning Jan. 12

West Virginia’s four-day Mountaineer Heritage Season for deer, bear and turkey is set to open on Jan. 12. This unique season, which runs through Jan. 15, gives hunters an additional opportunity to target big game and is designed to reconnect West Virginians to the hunting and outdoor traditions that have shaped the state’s culture and history.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
connect-bridgeport.com

Firefighters Quickly Douse Fully Involved Truck Blaze

According to the Morgantown Fire Department's Facebook page, the agency had to respond Tuesday morning to a call for a fire on the. campus of West Virginia University. The call came into the department at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. Upon arrival, the firefighters were faced with a full involved...
MORGANTOWN, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

WVDNR Posts List of 28 Waters Stocked Jan. 2–6

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Monday that the following waters were stocked during the week of January 2:. Greenbrier River (Marlinton section) North Fork South Branch (Catch and Release) Pendleton Lake. Shavers Fork (upper section) South Fork Cranberry River. Spruce Knob Lake. Summit Lake. Thomas Park...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
connect-bridgeport.com

SSAC Assistant Executive Director Greg Reed Passes Away

As reported by MetroNews, WVSSAC Assistant Executive Director Greg Reed died unexpectedly Wednesday evening in Parkersburg. Reed was named to the West Virginia Secondary Schools and Activities Commission in December of 2015. Among his numerous responsibilities with the state’s governing body of scholastic athletics, Reed was the supervisor for cross country, soccer, basketball, baseball and tennis.
MARTINSBURG, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Orangetheory Fitness at The Square to Open to Members Jan. 22; Soft Opening for VIP Members Launches Saturday

The Orangetheory Fitness concept is backed by science, utilizing technology tracking and specially-trained certified instructors to provide maximum benefits from a group workout. After successfully operating the Morgantown business for two years, Alissa and Matt Higgins are ready to launch a new location at The Square in Bridgeport. “Our community...
MORGANTOWN, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Indians Show Their Grit in 55-52 Victory Against Grafton; BHS Riding Five-Game Win Streak

There’s been a common them in both of the Bridgeport High School boys basketball team’s most recent two victories. In a 55-52 victory on Tuesday against Grafton and a 50-48 victory last Saturday against Robert C. Byrd, the Indians have seen role players make key plays in key situations, the emergence of Phoenix Sickles from promising sophomore to clutch performer, Anthony Spatafore taking over the game when it mattered most and defense.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy