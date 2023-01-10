Read full article on original website
connect-bridgeport.com
WVDOH Accepts Bids on Three Out of 13 Bridges on I-79 to be Replaced from Lost Creek to Morgantown
A project to replace three pairs of bridges on Interstate 79 is among 11 projects included in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The project will replace the Narrow Bridges near Exit 136, the Little Creek Bridges near mile marker...
911 Officials: Home in Region is Struck by Lightning
According to WDTV, emergency crews responded to a home in Monongalia County Thursday after officials said lightning stuck it. Lightning struck a home on Bennett Dr. in Brookhaven around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. Officials said there was smoke showing from the home when...
Barry Balon Files to Run for Seat on City Council
The filing period to run in Bridgeport’s June 13 city election began Monday. On Tuesday, the first candidate put their name into the hat. Barry Balon, who ran for Council in 2021 and barely missed making the cut, became the first individual to file for one of two seats up for the municipal election in June. The position of city recorder is also up for election. His reason for running, he said, is simple.
Gov. Justice Talks Importance of His Income Tax Proposal During Administrative Update Briefing
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and his weekly press conferences switched gears on Thursday with the first-ever Justice administrative update briefing. In regard to COVID, Justice said little and for the first time in years did not read the number of deaths related to COVID at the start of the briefing or at any other point.
State Attorney General Morrisey Urges Consumers to Be Wary of Deceptive Weight Loss Options
FROM THE OFFICE OF THE WEST VIRGINIA ATTORNEY GENERAL. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is urging consumers to be cautious when evaluating ways to lose those extra pounds, perhaps as a New Year’s resolution. Quick-fix solutions are easily available but may not be the healthiest choice for consumers...
Investigation Under Way as Body is Found in Area
According to WDTV, an investigation is underway after a body was found in Fairmont, police said. The body was discovered Tuesday by maintenance workers in a wooded area off Stoney Rd., Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine said. The body was badly decomposed, and had likely been in the area for...
West Virginia Governor's Race for 2024 Adds Familiar Name to Mix as Secretary of State Warner to Run
Current two-term West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner announced that he will be a Republican Party candidate for Governor of West Virginia in 2024. Warner held a press conference and campaign kick-off rally on Tuesday, January 10th beginning at 4:30pm. The event took place in front of. the Veteran's...
Former Johnson Elementary Teacher for More than 30 Years, Church Leader, Ann Marie Davis, Passes at 86
Ann Marie Mascak Davis, 86, of Shinnston, passed away on January 5, 2023, after a long illness. Ann was born on November 14, 1936, in Hutchinson, WV, the only child of John Mascak and Veronica Mozuke Mascak. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband,...
Snow Plow Driver Accidents with State DOH Workers, including One Local, Leads to Medical Transports
Two West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) plow drivers were injured in separate accidents Monday morning while treating icy roads. Just before 5 a.m. Monday in Taylor County, a plow rolled over on US 250 S near US 50 at mile marker 9.3 while a driver was spot treating the road for weather.
Shinnston Man Facing Life in Prison Following Plea of Guilty for First-Degree Murder, First-Degree Robbery
According to WBOY, a man who has been charged with murder and robbery in Barbour County could face life in prison following his guilty plea. According to the Barbour County Prosecutor’s Office, before Circuit Judge Shawn Nines on Monday, Stoane Binegar, 20, of Shinnston, pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an incident in Jan. 2022 at the Pleasant Creek Wildlife Management Area shooting range.
Status of Justice's First Administration Update Briefing
As noted last week and three times this week,, Gov. Jim Justice announced his weekly statewide press conferences will no longer be called COVID-19 briefings, but will be dubbed "Justice Administration Update." The first such update has been scheduled for noon today. Direct access to live video feed for the...
Bridgeport Resident who was Small Business Owner, Linda Phyllis Greathouse Dinaldo, Passes at Age 79
Linda Phyllis Greathouse Dinaldo, 79, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on April 24, 1943, a daughter of the late Laco and Ava White Greathouse. Linda married her husband, Patsy A. “Junior” Dinaldo, Jr. on June...
Gov. Justice to Deliver State of State Address Tonight
Gov. Jim Justice will deliver his seventh State of the State Address to a joint session of the West Virginia Legislature in the House of Delegates chamber, Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 7 p.m. The live video link for the event is below.
State's Mountaineer Heritage Season for Deer, Bear, and Turkey to Open for Four Days Beginning Jan. 12
West Virginia’s four-day Mountaineer Heritage Season for deer, bear and turkey is set to open on Jan. 12. This unique season, which runs through Jan. 15, gives hunters an additional opportunity to target big game and is designed to reconnect West Virginians to the hunting and outdoor traditions that have shaped the state’s culture and history.
Firefighters Quickly Douse Fully Involved Truck Blaze
According to the Morgantown Fire Department's Facebook page, the agency had to respond Tuesday morning to a call for a fire on the. campus of West Virginia University. The call came into the department at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. Upon arrival, the firefighters were faced with a full involved...
WVDNR Posts List of 28 Waters Stocked Jan. 2–6
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Monday that the following waters were stocked during the week of January 2:. Greenbrier River (Marlinton section) North Fork South Branch (Catch and Release) Pendleton Lake. Shavers Fork (upper section) South Fork Cranberry River. Spruce Knob Lake. Summit Lake. Thomas Park...
Search Continues for Missing Local Man Last Seen in Morgantown Area a Little More than a Year Ago
The search for a man missing for more than a year has not stopped, according to a post on social media by the Westover Police Department. The post was made Monday on the department’s Facebook page. Westover Police are attempting to locate 41-year-old Jeremiah Steven Erb. Erb is a...
SSAC Assistant Executive Director Greg Reed Passes Away
As reported by MetroNews, WVSSAC Assistant Executive Director Greg Reed died unexpectedly Wednesday evening in Parkersburg. Reed was named to the West Virginia Secondary Schools and Activities Commission in December of 2015. Among his numerous responsibilities with the state’s governing body of scholastic athletics, Reed was the supervisor for cross country, soccer, basketball, baseball and tennis.
Orangetheory Fitness at The Square to Open to Members Jan. 22; Soft Opening for VIP Members Launches Saturday
The Orangetheory Fitness concept is backed by science, utilizing technology tracking and specially-trained certified instructors to provide maximum benefits from a group workout. After successfully operating the Morgantown business for two years, Alissa and Matt Higgins are ready to launch a new location at The Square in Bridgeport. “Our community...
Indians Show Their Grit in 55-52 Victory Against Grafton; BHS Riding Five-Game Win Streak
There’s been a common them in both of the Bridgeport High School boys basketball team’s most recent two victories. In a 55-52 victory on Tuesday against Grafton and a 50-48 victory last Saturday against Robert C. Byrd, the Indians have seen role players make key plays in key situations, the emergence of Phoenix Sickles from promising sophomore to clutch performer, Anthony Spatafore taking over the game when it mattered most and defense.
