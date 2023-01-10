————— Employees of the Bellefontaine Bridge Company are here to superintend the putting up of the hoist bridge over the canal on Court Street. The Sidney High school gymnasium will be opened by a physical culture entertainment and basketball game in the armory the evening of Jan. 21. The contesting team will be the Sidney high school girls and the girls of the Dayton View gymnasium.

SHELBY COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO