Sidney Daily News
City record
-10:33 p.m.: warrant. Thomas Lee Hicks, 48, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant. -7:45 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 200 block of North Vandemark Road. -4:24 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 100 block of East Court Street.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— Employees of the Bellefontaine Bridge Company are here to superintend the putting up of the hoist bridge over the canal on Court Street. The Sidney High school gymnasium will be opened by a physical culture entertainment and basketball game in the armory the evening of Jan. 21. The contesting team will be the Sidney high school girls and the girls of the Dayton View gymnasium.
Sidney Daily News
Shelby County Republicans seek censure of representatives
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Republican Central Committee is seeking censure on the 22 Republians who voted with Democrats during the election for the Ohio House of Representatives speaker. In a letter sent to fellow Ohio Republicans, Dan Cecil, chairman, Shelby County Republican Party, wrote, “The Shelby County Republican...
Sidney Daily News
A friendly game
Peter Matzig, left, plays a game of ping pong with his friend Diann Nussbaum, both of Sidney, at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County on Friday, Jan 13. The duo plays three times a week. They don’t keep score to keep things casual.
Sidney Daily News
Boys basketball: Fort Loramie’s MLK classic features local, statewide hoops talent
Undefeated Division II Lexington and unbeaten D-III Findlay Liberty-Benton boys teams, which had combined for 21 victories heading into play this weekend, spotlight the varsity basketball programs represented in the Martin Luther King Classic at Fort Loramie High School on Sunday, January 15. The event tips off at 12 p.m....
Sidney Daily News
On the agendas
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) will have its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ meeting room, 129 Court St. Sidney Rental Dwelling Registration Ad Hoc Committee. SIDNEY — The Rental Dwelling Registration Ad Hoc Committee will meet...
Sidney Daily News
Friday basketball roundup: Vordemark’s big night not enough for Sidney against Piqua
SIDNEY — A bad second quarter cost Sidney in a 68-48 loss to rival Piqua in a Miami Valley League game on Friday. The Indians (10-2, 8-2 MVL Miami Division) finished the first quarter on a 5-1 run to take an 19-15 lead, then dominated the second quarter with an 18-6 scoring edge to take a 37-21 halftime lead.
Sidney Daily News
Sports Extra with Dave Ross: Stability is an understatement for Anna ADs
Earlier this week, current Anna schools Superintendent Andy Bixler confirmed that soon-to-retire athletic director Mike Muehlfeld was extended his first AD contract in the spring of 1987, following Bob Anderson’s 31 year tenure. Muehlfeld has gone on to outdistance his fellow former Rocket basketball coach with 36 years of...
