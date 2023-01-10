ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Sidney Daily News

City record

-10:33 p.m.: warrant. Thomas Lee Hicks, 48, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant. -7:45 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 200 block of North Vandemark Road. -4:24 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 100 block of East Court Street.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Out of the past

————— Employees of the Bellefontaine Bridge Company are here to superintend the putting up of the hoist bridge over the canal on Court Street. The Sidney High school gymnasium will be opened by a physical culture entertainment and basketball game in the armory the evening of Jan. 21. The contesting team will be the Sidney high school girls and the girls of the Dayton View gymnasium.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Shelby County Republicans seek censure of representatives

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Republican Central Committee is seeking censure on the 22 Republians who voted with Democrats during the election for the Ohio House of Representatives speaker. In a letter sent to fellow Ohio Republicans, Dan Cecil, chairman, Shelby County Republican Party, wrote, “The Shelby County Republican...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

A friendly game

Peter Matzig, left, plays a game of ping pong with his friend Diann Nussbaum, both of Sidney, at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County on Friday, Jan 13. The duo plays three times a week. They don’t keep score to keep things casual.
Sidney Daily News

On the agendas

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) will have its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ meeting room, 129 Court St. Sidney Rental Dwelling Registration Ad Hoc Committee. SIDNEY — The Rental Dwelling Registration Ad Hoc Committee will meet...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sports Extra with Dave Ross: Stability is an understatement for Anna ADs

Earlier this week, current Anna schools Superintendent Andy Bixler confirmed that soon-to-retire athletic director Mike Muehlfeld was extended his first AD contract in the spring of 1987, following Bob Anderson’s 31 year tenure. Muehlfeld has gone on to outdistance his fellow former Rocket basketball coach with 36 years of...
ANNA, OH

